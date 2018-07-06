World Cup 2018, Uruguay vs France Live Score: Muslera's Huge Mistake Hands France 2-0 Lead vs Uruguay

Raphael Varane hit a thumping heeader in the 40th minute to give France a slender 1-0 lead over Uruguay at the end of the first half at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in their quarter-final clash . The first half didn't see any clear cut chances for either teams. Nahitan Nandez had a chance for Uruguay from close range. Uruguay were the better team in the early quarter but they hardly troubled the French keeper Hugo Lloris. Kylian Mbappe had a few good chances for France in the first quarter of the game but he couldn't bury it. He had a glorous chance in the 20th minute where he parried his header over the goal post. After initial pressure from Uruguay, France got hold of the proceedings and started to dictate the play. Mbappe exposed the Uruguay defence again in the 34th minute after outrunning Diego Laxalt in the right wing but his ball went past everyone. Lucas Torreira was alive to the danger then and cleared it. The goal that came off Antoine Griezmann's cross that found Varane in the box. Varane glanced his header out of Fernando Muslera's reach and gave France the lead. Martin Caceres had a chance to equalise after Varane's goal but the French goal keeper stretched to his extreme right to thwart the ball out for a Uruguay corner . (Live Score: Uruguay vs France)

Live Updates Between Uruguay vs France, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Quarter-Final, straight from Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod

21:18 IST: Ninety minutes up. 5 additional minutes.

21:15 IST: SUBSTITUTION! Mbappe makes way for Dembele. Final 3 minutes plus stoppage time to go.

21:10 IST: Final 8 minutes to go. It seems France are headed to the semi-finals at Uruguay's expense. | Uruguay 0-2 France after 94 minutes

21:05 IST: Substitution! N'Zonzi is getting ready to come on for France. Tolisso makes way.

21:00 IST: Uruguay substitution! Jonathan Urretaviscaya comes in for N Nandez. | Uruguay 0-2 France after 74 minutes

20:57 IST: YELLOW CARD! Mbappe and Uruguay's Rodriguez get booked. There is chaos out there. Mbappe does a bit of trickery to infuriate the Uruguay players. | Uruguay 0-2 France after 68 minutes

20:51 IST: Uruguay have a mountain to climb now.

20:50 IST: GOAL! Muslera spills it and Griezmann gets France a two-goal lead in the 61st minute. He wanted to parry it but it goes straight into his goal. Paul Pogba orchestrated the attack winning the ball right from Vecino in the middle of the park. His presence of mind and a pin point pass to Griezmann gave France a two-goal cushion. | Uruguay 0-2 France after 62 minutes

20:47 IST: Good attacking display by Uruguay. Double substitution for Uruguay. Bantancur replaced by C. Rodriguez. Maxi Gomez comes in for C Stuani. | Uruguay 0-1 France after 60 minutes

20:45 IST: France are on the attack but the Uruguay defence are holding the back line well. | Uruguay 0-1 France after 55 minutes

20:40 IST: CORNER! Mbappe can't get through but wins the corner in the 52nd minute.

20:40 IST: Mbappe fouled by Laxalt in the 49th minute.

20:37 IST: France win a free-kick, wide on the right. Griezmann swings the ball into the Uruguay penalty area, but it's too close to Fernando Muslera who takes it easily.

20:33 IST: Second half begins.

20:18 IST: Half-time | Uruguay 0-1 France

20:14 IST: CHANCE! Martin Caceres at the end of the free kick and super save by Hugo Lloris to deny Uruguay the equaliser in the 43rd minute.

20:11 IST: GOAL! Antoine Griezmann whips a beautiful cross and Varane heads it to the far corner in the 40th minute. A thumping header and France lead Uruguay 1-0 after 41 minutes.

20:09 IST: Rodrigo Bentancur gets a yellow card for a rash challenge on Tolisso. | Uruguay 0-0 France after 40 minutes

20:05 IST: 34 minutes gone and Mbappe shows his speed and gets past Laxalt in the right wing but no one in the six-yard box to trouble the Uruguay keeper.

20:00 IST: Corentin Tolisso clears the Uruguayn danger. It is still goalless after 30 minutes.

20:00 IST: Diego Laxalt stood like a rock there. Corner for France though. Easily cleared by the Uruguayn defence.

19:54: Pavard and Suarez collide. The latter seems to be hurt. The play is briefly halted. | Uruguay 0-0 France after 24 minutes

19:50 IST: No clear-cut chances for either teams. Both are attacking well and trying to keep the ball more.

19:50 IST: Paul Pogba gets little bit of room and shoots it. However the ball is over hit and it goes to the stands. | Uruguay 0-0 France after 19 minutes

19:45 IST: Chance! France'Mbappe had a lot of room and he hits it over the bar. Uruguay survive the scare.

19:45 IST: CORNER! First one. Uruguay are keeping the pressure up on France in the early quarter. Lloris gets to the ball ahead of Stuani. | Uruguay 0-0 France after 15 minutes

19:40 IST: Lucas Hernandez was brought down and France have a free-kick. Uruguay have everybody back. Nothing to trouble the Uruguay keeper. Final touch coming from Raphael Varane. | Uruguay 0-0 France after 11 minutes

19:35 IST: Nahitan Nandez had a chance out there from close range. Uruguay are keeping pressure on France. Great start from Uruguay in the early five minutes.

19:31 IST: Both teams have scored 7 goals each in reaching to the quarter-finals.

19:30 IST: Kick off!

19:27: Uruguay look to reach the quarter-finals for a second time in three World Cups.

19:25 IST: The players are out in the middle and their respective National Anthems are being played.

19:20 IST: Five players (one Uruguayan, four French) would miss a semi-final for their respective teams if they were booked - and if their side were to reach the final four!

Uruguay: Rodrigo Bentancur

France: Paul Pogba, Corentin Tolisso, Benjamin Pavard and Olivier Giroud.

19:20 IST: TRIVIA! France have been knocked out by the eventual champions in each of their last five appearances in the knockout rounds of major tournaments.

19:15 IST: We are moments away from the kick off.

19:12 IST: Here's the team formations of both Uruguay and France.

18:50 IST: Striker Edinson Cavani has been ruled out of Uruguay's World Cup quarter-final tie against France

18:36 IST: The team list has been announced.

18:10 IST: TRIVIA! France are unbeaten in nine World Cup games against South American opposition, since they were defeated 2-1 by hosts Argentina in 1978.

17:50 IST: Hello and welcome to the first quarter-final match between Uruguay and France straight from the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

While Uruguay sweat on the fitness of striker Cavani, it should be remembered that La Celeste's progress in Russia has been built upon their defence as much as their A-list attack. While France pin their hopes on Mbappe, it is unlikely that the teenage superstar has encountered a defence quite like Uruguay's. Led by captain Diego Godin, and including Jose Gimenez, Martin Caceres and Diego Laxalt, along with goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, Uruguay's defence have the joint-best record at the FIFA World Cup 2018.