World Cup 2018, Tunisia vs England Highlights: Kane's Stoppage Time Goal Helps England Edge Tunisia 2-1

Harry Kane-led England will open their FIFA World Cup 2018 campaign against Tunisia in the Group G opening clash at Volgograd Arena, Russia on Monday. England are strong favourites to progress from World Cup 2018 Group G. Tunisia will hoping to upset the odds and spring a surprise. England qualified for the tournament with ease. They won eight of their 10 matches to finish as unbeaten group winners. On the other hand, this will be Tunisia's fifth World Cup appearance. They made their tournament debut in 1978 (in Argentina) where they were ousted in the group stage. They also made their appearance in three back-to-back World Cups - 1998 (in France), 2002 (in South Korea and Japan) and 2006 (in Germany) but were shown the door in group stages. (Live Score: Tunisia vs England).

Live Updates of 2018 FIFA World Cup, Tunisia vs England, straight from Volgograd Arena, Russia

01:23 IST: Tunisia playing inside their own half, England keeping the ball and the referee blows for FINAL WHISTLE! Harry Kane's stoppage time winner seals the deal for England 2-1 against Tunisia.

01:20 IST: GOAL! Harry Kane scores at the stoppage time through a corner, delivered by Trippier. Heartbreaking for Tunisia.

01:18 IST: England being pushed to play in their own half, Trippier to Lingard who passes the ball to Loftus-Cheek, corner for England. 4 minutes added!

01:16 IST: Offside, Khalifa! England retain possession and quickly back on the attack, Loftus-cheek on the right flank finds Rashford who fails to take a shot, tightly marked by the Tunisian defense.

01:13 IST: Substitution for Tunisia: Captain Khazri makes way for striker Khalifa, Tunisia will aim to clinch the vital winner in the dying minutes.

01:11 IST: Rashford dances down the box for England, Tunisia could only clear it for a corner. Young takes it, punched away by Mustapha -- who looks to have done himself some damage by colliding with Stones in the 84th minute.

01:08 IST: Loftus Cheek replaces Dele Alli in the midfield for England in the 80th minute.

01:07 IST: Free-kick for England within touching distance, some offence going inside the box -- amidst the Tunisia-England wall. Young takes the kick, the ball flies high, out of the reach of the goalkeeper.

01:05 IST: Trippier finds Rashford, who does a bit trickery in the box and returns the ball to Trippier -- who launches the ball to no one particular in the box, 77 minutes up!

01:00 IST: Long range effort from Sliti from Tunisia after they combined in unison to exchange a few passes, but the ball goes wide.

00:56 IST: Substitution for England: Raheem Sterling has been replaced by Marcus Rashford, tactical by Gareth Southgate.

00:55 IST: England playing the waited game. Ashley Young plays the ball back to Stones, now Walker, Macguire finds Henderson who whips in the ball inside the box to find no in particular. Goal kick, 66 minutes down!

00:50 IST: Corner wasted by England.

00:47 IST: 57 minutes down, Tunisia have enjoyed good bit of ball control in the second half, England on the other hand are looking to contain most of the ball, getting their combination right. As we speak, it is all England domination at the moment. Trippier takes a shot on right flank away for corner by Maaloul.

00:42 IST: Dele Alli finds Ashley Young in space on the left flank, who crosses the ball in but easily tucked away by the Tunisian defence. We are 54 minutes down in the match, scores level 1-1.

00:39 IST: Great share of possession by Tunisia but Kane, sterling initiate a counter, Ben Mustapha takes a horrifying kick, corner for England -- which they failed to make the most of.

00:35 IST: Second-half gets underway, Harry Kane gets the ball rolling for England, who have been held 1-1 by Tunisia in the first 45 minutes.

00:18 IST: HT: Ferjani Sassi's goal -- the first African goal of FIFA World Cup 2018 keep Tunisia 1-1 level with England after skipper Harry Kane gave Three Lions the lead. It is all to play for in the second-half.

00:15 IST: 3 minutes added in the first-half, 10 shots on goal so far, what an high intensity end to end game it has been so far.

00:13 IST: Ashley Young takes the corner fails to find someone inside the box, Trippier gets possession of the ball but he has crossed the ball straight into the arms of Ben Mustapha.

00:12 IST: England have got flurry of chances in terms of shot on goals and free-kicks but they have failed to make the pressure on Tunisia pay. Corner for England, 42nd minute!

00:05 IST: Penalty for Tunisia off a foul committed by Kyle Walker and Ferjani Sassi scores, Pickford dives in the right direction but fails to get a hand on it. We are level after 35th minute.

00:00 IST: Free-kick for England, Trippier delivers Macguire gets a free header from inside the box in the 30th minute but safely collected by substitute goalkeeper Ben Mustapha.

23:56 IST: Corner for Tunisia, Sassi's shot from outside the box deflected as it goes past Pickford. Not much the Tunisian could do with the corner, easily cleared away by England. 28 minutes down, England lead still through Harry Kane.

23:51 IST: CORNER FOR TUNISIA! Khazri takes it in the 22nd minute, the ball floats wide, controlled by Sliti who goes for a shot but the balls rises high and above the crossbar.

23:45 IST: Early substitution in the goals for Tunisia, Hassen has been replaced by Ben Mustapha. 15 minutes down.

23:42 IST: Harry Kane, who else, puts England in the front, 11 minutes down after a powerful header by Stones was safed by Hassen in the goals but Kane tucks it home.

23:35 IST: Early threat and possession for England. Tunisia meanwhile looking to hang on to possession but lacking composure, 7 minutes down.

23:32 IST: Shot! Lingard gets an early shot on goal in the second minute tucked away by Hassen in the goals for Tunisia.

23:30 IST: KICK OFF, Tunisia gets the ball rolling from right to left.

22:45 IST: Wayne Rooney, the former English striker has send out a message to the Three Lions. He will be backing his nation as they kick-off their World Cup campaign tonight. From 2003 to 2016, Rooney had netted 53 times in 119 appearances. Onus on the young wards managed by Gareth Southgate now!

21:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Group G match between Tunisia and England.

England first appeared in the 1950 edition. The 'Three Lions' have one World Cup title to their name which they won way back in 1966 by defeating West Germany 4-2 in the summit clash.

Led by Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane, the 1966 champions England will look for a flying start in the mega event.

Apart from Kane, Gary Cahill, Ashley Young, Dele Alli, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Jamie Wardy and Danny Welbeck will bolster the three Lions.

The World Cup opener against Tunisia will be a completely new experience for most members of England's young World Cup squad but confidence is sky-high in the camp, according to midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.