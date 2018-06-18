World Cup 2018, Sweden vs South Korea Live Football Score: Sweden Spurn Big Chance To Take Lead

After qualifying through a weak group and sacking their coach Uli Stielike in the process, South Korea will aim to put across an upset when they face higher-ranked Sweden in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, Group F opening match at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium here on Monday. Tottenham Hotspur winger Son Heung-min will be the key for the Koreans to trouble the Swede. Son is arguably South Korea's best player in recent years, he has 21 goals in 67 caps.In their 10th World Cup the South Koreans are certain underdogs in their group, where they are also paired with defending champions Germany and Latin American powerhouses Mexico. Neither history nor statistics are in South Korea's favour when it comes to their meeting with Sweden. South Korea, coached by Shin Tae-yong, are ranked No.57 in the latest FIFA rankings while Sweden sit at No.24. South Korea have two draws and two losses from their four previous encounters with Sweden, although their last meeting was in 2005. Probably the only statistic that South Korea can rely on is their opening match results in recent World Cups. (LIVE SCORE: Sweden vs South Korea)

Live Updates of 2018 FIFA World Cup Sweden vs South Korea match straight from Nizhny Novgogod Stadium, Russia

18:00 IST: 30 minutes are up! Sweden are charging in hard but South Koreans have kept them away.

17:53 IST: After a terrific start from South Korea, Sweden are now leveling-up. In the last two minutes Swedish are looking more aggressive with their passing and strategies.

17:50 IST: Brilliant save from South Korean goalkeeper Jo Hyeonwoo. Denies Sweden the lead.

17:47 IST: Sweden on the charge! Last ditch tackle from Kim Younggwon, avoids the opener for Sweden.

17:45 IST: Fifteen minutes into the match! South Korea clearly seem to have an edge.

17:42 IST: First yellow-card of the match. Shinwook Kim penalized for a bad tackle.

17:40 IST: 10 minutes up! South Korean attackers are moving intelligently on the pitch and creating opportunities.

17:34 IST: Brilliant run from Hwang but the ball has been cleared by Swedish defense. First corner for South Korea, gets cleared.

17:32 IST: First mid-field foul of the game. Sweden with a free-kick.

17:30 IST: KICK OFF! Sweden go in with the 4-4-2 formation while South Korea have gone in with 4-3-3.

17:23 IST: The atmosphere is electrifying here at the Nizhny Novgogod Stadium. Both teams are at the centre alongside match officials for the national anthems.

17:20 IST: We are just 10 minutes away from the kick-off.

17:10 IST: Both teams are at the center, warming up ahead of their first clash of the tournament.

16:40 IST: Starting XI for both the teams announced.

16:33 IST: South Korean team too has arrived at the picturesque Nizhny Novgogod Stadium. Ecstatic Korean fans are all geared up for the all important clash.

16:32 IST: A Zlatan-less team Sweden has arrived!

16:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live match updates of the Group F match between Sweden vs South Korea

Beginning in 2002, South Korea have not lost any of their first World Cup matches, collecting three wins and one draw. Neither team had an impressive World Cup tune-up before landing in Russia. South Korea played to a scoreless draw with Bolivia and fell 0-2 to Senegal in their friendly matches in Austria. Sweden had 0-0 draws with Denmark and Peru in their World Cup warm-ups at home. There has been an off-pitch battle between the two sides ahead of their Group F clash.

Sweden claimed they've analysed all of South Korea's closed door training in Austria while South Korea accused Sweden of playing the press to distract them. Shin has yet to confirm whether he will use a back three or a back four against Sweden, whose main formation is 4-4-2. South Korea mostly used a 4-4-2 setup in their recent friendly matches. But whether it's a back three or a back four, South Korea kept a two-forward system with Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan playing up front. If using 4-4-2, they're likely to be flanked by two Lees -- Hellas Verona's Lee Seung-woo on the left and Lee Jae-sung on the right.

South Korean captain and Swansea City anchorman Ki Sung-yueng will orchestrate the midfield with his defensive partner Jung Woo-young. Ki will be the man who will distribute the ball and control the team's buildup process. South Korea are likely deploy the center back duo of Jang Hyun-soo and Kim Young-gwon, who are currently the most experienced defenders on the squad. Veteran right back Lee Yong is set to start on the right side of the defense, with former Borussia Dortmund man Park Joo-ho likely to start ahead of Hong Chul and Kim Min-woo.