2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018, Sweden vs England Live Score: England Unchanged As Larsson Returns For Sweden

Updated: 07 July 2018 19:14 IST

FIFA World Cup 2018 Quarter Final, Live Football Match Score Sweden vs England: Harry Kane-led England will be eyeing a semi-final berth.

FIFA Football World Cup 2018 Quarter Final: Samara Arena plays host to the Sweden vs England quarters © AFP

England coach Gareth Southgate named an unchanged side for Saturday's World Cup quarter-final against Sweden following their penalty shootout victory over Colombia in the last round. Captain Harry Kane is the tournament's leading scorer with six goals, although Sweden have kept clean sheets in three of their four matches in Russia. Sebastian Larsson is back from suspension to take his place in the Sweden midfield. Emil Krafth makes his first start of the competition with right-back Mikael Lustig suspended. England have won just once in eight competitive meetings with Sweden, triumphing 3-2 in the group stage at Euro 2012. They are looking to reach the last four of the World Cup for the first time since 1990, while Sweden are hoping to advance to a first semi-final appearance in 24 years.
19:10 IST: Just a reminder, France beat Uruguay 2-0 while Belgium edged out Brazil 2-1 in their respective quarter-final clashes on Friday. France will play in the first semi-final on July 10 while the winner of England/Sweden will take on the winner of the Croatia/Russia match on July 11.

18:36 IST: TRIVIA! England had the joint-best defensive record in European qualifying, along with Spain, having conceded just three goals in ten Group F games. However, they're the only side left in the competition yet to keep a clean sheet.

18:30 IST: England remain unchanged from the last-16 clash against Colombia. Sweden bring in Larsson, Krafth for Svensson and Lustig.

18:07 IST: The teams have been announced.

17:45 IST: Hello and welcome to the live match updates of the third quarter-final of the 2018 World Cup between Sweden and England.

England, World Cup winners in 1966, have already won over a public disaffected by an early exit in Brazil four years ago and an embarrassing defeat to Iceland at Euro 2016. Gareth Southgate's men have been drawing more viewers for their matches in Russia than May's royal wedding, with 23.6 million tuning in for the shootout against Colombia. Sweden have arguably faced a much tougher path to get to the last eight, eliminating the Netherlands and Italy in qualifying just to get to Russia and then emerging as winners of Group F as holders Germany crashed out. Shorn of star names since Zlatan Ibrahimovic's retirement from international football, Sweden have thrived off a collective team spirit.

England Sweden 2018 FIFA World Cup Sweden vs England, Quarter-Final 3 Football Live Score Harry Kane Football
