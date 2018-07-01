World Cup 2018, Spain vs Russia Live Score: Dzyuba Scores From The Spot As Russia Draw Level vs Spain

Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta drops to the bench for Sunday's last 16 clash against host nation Russia in Moscow with Koke replacing him as one of three changes for the 2010 champions. Nacho returns for Dani Carvajal at right-back and Marco Asensio is selected ahead of Thiago Alcantara as Spain attempt to end a dreadful record against host nations at major tournaments. They have never won in eight previous attempts, losing seven of those meetings while drawing once. Denis Cheryshev, Russia's leading scorer in the competition with three goals, is left out by Stanislav Cherchesov, who makes four changes to the team beaten 3-0 by Uruguay. Aleksandr Golovin returns to the side and is expected to take up a role behind towering striker Artem Dzyuba in a conservative 5-3-2 formation. ( Live Score: Spain vs Russia )

Live Updates between Spain vs Russia, 2018 FIFA World Cup, straight from Luzhniki Stadium

20:17 IST: HALFTIME | Spain 1-1 Russia.

20:16 IST: Isco curls the ball in, Costa leaps and his header is blocked by the Russian keeper.

20:15 IST: Two minutes of added time. Spain are pressing hard for another goal before the half-time.

20:11 IST: GOAL! Russia are back in the game. Artem Dzyuba scores from the spot | Spain 1-1 Russia.

20:09 IST: Russia get a corner. Samedov curls the ball in, Dzyuba's header gets blocked by Pique's raised hand as he gets booked. The referee awards Russia a penalty.

20:06 IST: Russia on the attack now. A mix of passes sees Russia get into the Spanish box, Aleksandr Golovin gets the ball and shoots wide of the target. This is the closest they have come so far in the match.

20:05 IST: 35 minutes are up -- It seems Spain,for the time being, have taken a backseat as they are not attacking anymore. Spain's game at the moment can be defined as pass, pass and pass.

19:58 IST: Stat -- Ignashevich registers an unwanted record. At 38 years and 352 days, he became the oldest player to score an own goal at the World Cup finals. The previous record was held bu Noel Valladares (37 years and 43 days).

19:55 IST: Isco tries to make a cheeky pass to Alba inside the Russian box, but the ball had way too much force as it rolls out of play and beats a diving Alba.

19:50 IST: 20 minutes are up -- Spain still in control of the game and are hardly giving Russia any opportunity to get out of their own half.

19:41 IST: GOAL!! Spain get a free-kick. Asensio curls the ball in. Sergio Ramos, who was going towards the ball, is tackled by Sergey Ignashevich, who, in turn, finds the ball hitting the back of his leg and ricocheting inside the Russian goal. This was the 10th own goal of this World Cup. | Spain 1-0 Russia

Ramos is so dangerous off set pieces these days he doesn't even need to touch the ball... #ESPRUS pic.twitter.com/fec0HuFCBc — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 1, 2018

19:40 IST: 10 minutes are up -- Spain are enjoying most of the ball possession and are attacking non-stop. However, the Russian defence have stood tall and are not giving away opportunity to score.

19:37 IST: Trivia -- The last Russia vs Spain matches have produced 14 goals in total. How many will we see tonight?

19:35 IST: Russia get a corner, Samedov curls the ball in and misses every Russian player. Ultimately, the ball is cleared away without much hassle.

19:30 IST: KICK-OFF! The Spain vs Russia Round of 16 match starts at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Parties in the streets of Moscow or Madrid tonight?#ESPRUS pic.twitter.com/1rntRNXEjS — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 1, 2018

19:25 IST: Both teams have come out of the tunnel and onto the pitch. The national anthems are being sung.

19:20 IST: We are minutes away from the Round of 16 clash between Spain and Russia. Stay tuned.

19:15 IST: Russia warming up ahead of Spain clash.

19:10 IST: "Our fans are the best in the world!", tweeted Team Russia.

19:00 IST: The team formations are in.

#ESPRUS // FORMATIONS



How would you have lined them up for this game? pic.twitter.com/VggM8Lw1To — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 1, 2018

18:50 IST: The teams arrive at the Luzhniki Stadium.





The teams are in the Luzhniki ahead of #ESPRUS!



TV listings https://t.co/xliHcxWvEO pic.twitter.com/AXXjk3IXRf — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 1, 2018

18:30 IST: Andres Iniesta not included in Spain's line-up.

18:20 IST: The starting XI for Spain and Russia have been announced.

18:00 IST: Marco Asensio says Spain will approach their Round of 16 meeting with Russia like a Final.

17:55 IST: Russia's Artem Dzyuba, ahead of their clash against Spain, says that he hopes that the footballing gods will be on their side.

"I hope the footballing gods will be on our side"



Can hosts @TeamRussia advance to the #WorldCup quarter-finals at the expense of Spain? We hear from Artem Dzyuba ahead of #ESPRUS... pic.twitter.com/ACkHCHrwJ3 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 1, 2018

17:45 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Round of 16 match between Spain vs Russia straight from Luzhniki Stadium.

Hosts Russia must rebound quickly for Sunday's World Cup last 16 clash with Spain, the 2010 champions who have slipped under the radar after a tumultuous start to the tournament. Resounding wins over Saudi Arabia and Egypt elevated expectations for Stanislav Cherchesov's side before they were dealt a dose of reality in a 0-3 loss to Uruguay. Dismissed as no-hopers little over a fortnight ago, Russia will try to get back onboard a wave of national euphoria and pull off what striker Artem Dzyuba called a "minor miracle".