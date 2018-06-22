World Cup 2018, Serbia vs Switzerland Live Football Score: Serbia Aim To Seal Last 16 Berth Vs Switzerland

Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic named an unchanged side for Friday's Group E match against Serbia after his side earned a creditable draw with five-time winners Brazil in their World Cup opener. Serbia, who won their first game against Costa Rica thanks to a stunning free-kick from captain Aleksandar Kolarov, made one change for the match in Kaliningrad, with winger Adem Ljajic making way for Hamburg's Filip Kostic. Valon Behrami, who marshalled Brazil's star forward Neymar for much of the night in Rostov-on-Don, was fit enough to start after recovering from a hamstring niggle. He will likely be charged with negating the threat from Serbia's rising star, Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The rangy playmaker has drawn comparisons to Serbian legend Dejan Stankovic and has reportedly attracted the interest of Spanish giants Real Madrid. (LIVE Scores: Serbia vs Switzerland) .

Live Updates of 2018 FIFA World Cup, Serbia vs Switzerland Group E, straight from Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad

22:50 IST: Here is how both Serbia and Switzerland have lined-up for the crucial encounter.

21:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the crucial Group E fixture between Serbia and Switzerland.

Serbia boast a host of current and former EPL talent, including Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic.

