 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018, Senegal vs Colombia Live Football Score: Senegal Denied Penalty By VAR In Crunch Game vs Colombia

Updated: 28 June 2018 19:57 IST

FIFA World Cup 2018, Live Football Match Score, Senegal vs Colombia: Senegal and Colombia would be hoping for a Round of 16 berth from Group H

World Cup 2018, Senegal vs Colombia Live Football Score: Senegal Denied Penalty By VAR In Crunch Game vs Colombia
FIFA Football World Cup 2018: Senegal and Colombia would be hoping for a last 16 berth from Group H © AFP

Colombia coach Jose Pekerman kept faith with the attacking front line that thumped Poland 3-0 as the South Americans prepared to take on Senegal on Thursday, targeting a place in the World Cup last 16. Pekerman's decision to pair left-footed midfielders Juan Quintero and James Rodriguez in Kazan was hailed as a tactical masterstroke after both players played a key part in the goals that reignited Colombia's campaign. Colombia, who lost their opener 2-1 to Japan following an early red card for Carlos Sanchez, probably need to beat Senegal in Samara if they are to advance to the knockouts and are expected to attack from kick-off. Espanyol's Sanchez returns after his one-match suspension, replacing Abel Aguilar in the right-sided midfield holding role alongside Mateus Uribe, with Wilmar Barrios dropping to the bench. Senegal, who sit second in the group, level on four points with Japan and one head of Colombia, need only to avoid defeat in Samara to qualify for the last 16. (Live Score: Senegal vs Colombia)

Live Updates of 2018 FIFA World Cup, Senegal vs Colombia, Group H match straight from Samara Arena

19:57 IST: FOUL! Free kick for Colombia in a similar region where Falcao was fouled. Idrissa Gueye is the culprit here. Falcao misses it from close range but it wouldn't have counted anyway as it was already offside. | Senegal 0-0 Colombia after 27 minutes

19:49 IST: NO PENALTY! 16th minute and Senegal's penalty decision got overturned after a VAR review. The referee points to the spot. Sadio Mane brought down by the Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez. Colombia survive.

19:43 IST: Free kick for Colombia in the 12th minute. Good save in the end by the Senegalese keeper. Juan Fernando Quintero hits a curling shot but there wasn't much pace.

19:42 IST: The game is beginning to open up now. Senegal had a chance to put pressure on the Colombians but the free kick wasn't up to the mark. | Senegal 0-0 Colombia after 11 minutes

19:40 IST: Free kick for Senegal in the 8th minute. Too simple. Easy for the Colombian keeper.

19:36 IST: Senegal need a draw to reach the last 16. both teams are settling into the pace of the game. Both teams are showing promise but no chances for either team so far after 5 minutes.

19:30 IST: Kick off. First half begins.

19:25 IST: The teams are put in the middle and their respective National Anthems are being played.

19:12 IST: Here are the formations of both the teams.

19:10 IST: You may also catch live match action of the other clash between Japan and Poland here.

18:48 IST: The teams are here and we are getting closer to this crucial Group H clash.

18:43 IST: The teams have been announced.

18:40 IST: Sadio Mane for Senegal and Radamel Falcao for Colombia could be key players to watch out for.

18:20 IST: Hello and welcome to the live match updates of the Group H clash between Senegal and Colombia.

"Frankly, we were not very good," concluded Cisse, Senegal captain in their run to the quarter-finals in 2002, their only previous appearance at a World Cup. Cisse was particularly unhappy with the way that Senegal twice threw away the lead in Yekaterinburg. Substitute Keisuke Honda's leveller, 12 minutes from time, was an especially poor goal to give away as goalkeeper Khadim N'Diaye flapped at a cross.

Victory would have all but propelled Senegal into the last 16, but they now face a Colombia side in Samara who have their tails up following a classy 3-0 win over abject Poland. Going into the final round of games in Group H, Japan and Senegal have four points, Colombia have three and pointless Poland are already eliminated. It means that a draw for Cisse's side will be enough to progress.

Belgium and England await whichever two teams make it out of Group H.

Comments
Topics : Senegal Colombia 2018 FIFA World Cup Senegal vs Colombia, Match 46 Football Live Score Live Blogs Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
World Cup 2018, Senegal vs Colombia Live Football Score: Sadio Mane Key As Senegal Eye Last 16 Berth vs Colombia
World Cup 2018, Senegal vs Colombia Live Football Score: Sadio Mane Key As Senegal Eye Last 16 Berth vs Colombia
World Cup 2018, Senegal vs Colombia Preview: Sadio Mane Key To Senegal
World Cup 2018, Senegal vs Colombia Preview: Sadio Mane Key To Senegal's Hopes As They Meet Colombia
World Cup 2018, Senegal vs Colombia: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup 2018, Senegal vs Colombia: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Uruguay 3 3 0 0 9
2 Russia 3 2 0 1 6
3 Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 3
4 Egypt 3 0 0 3 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.