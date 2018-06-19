World Cup 2018, Russia vs Egypt Live Football Score: Egypt Under Pressure As Russia Create Multiple Chances

 
Updated: 19 June 2018 23:50 IST

FIFA World Cup 2018, Live Football Match Score, Russia vs Egypt from Saint Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg

FIFA Football World Cup 2018: Salah's Egypt will be Russia's important clash. © AFP

One of the architects of Russia's World Cup bid thinks the host nation's upcoming clash against Mohamed Salah's Egypt will be their most important of the group stage. Russia are coming off a rousing 5-0 opening match win over Saudi Arabia and are in prime position to qualify for the last 16 of a World Cup for the first time since the Soviet Union's collapse. Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko told reporters after attending Sunday's training sessions that players knew the importance of Tuesday's showdown with the Pharaohs in Saint Petersburg. (Live Score: Russia vs Egypt)

Live Updates of 2018 FIFA World Cup, Russia vs Egypt straight from Saint Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg

23:48 IST: Cheryshev hits the ball from a re-bound off a free-kick but his effort just inches past the cross-bar. Russia are in the mood here. 

23:46 IST: CHANCE! Trezeguet tries to bend one in but hie effort just goes past the post, better from Egypt in the 16th minute. 

23:44 IST: Corner for Egypt, Abdalla delivers but the near post header just goes wide. Throw-in for Egypt in Russia's half, but the fail to keep possession. 

23:37 IST: Corner again for Russia, off a free-kick which is headed wide. Russia imposing early threat on Egypt.  

23:35 IST: First corner of the game for Russia in the fifth minute. Zhirkov takes it, header from Ignashevich straight into the arms of the M.Elshenawy.

23:30 IST: Kick-off! Egypt gets the ball rolling and straight on they are looking to maintain possession on the ball. 

23:37 IST: National anthems have been sung we are few minutes away from the kick-off!

23:10 IST: Hosts Russia after thrashing Saudi Arabia 5-0 will be aiming to get their second straight win in a row to qualify for the knock-out while Egypt will eye their first victory with key man Mohamed Salah starting. 

22:10 IST: Mohamed Salah has been named in the Egypt starting XI after he started from the bench but did not take on the turf in Egypt's inaugural match against Uruguay.   

22:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Group A match between hosts Russia and Egypt.

Mutko is the most powerful official in Russian football and a close ally of President Vladimir Putin. He oversaw a budget of more than $13 billion (11.2 billion euros) while spearheading preparations for Russia's first World Cup at home.

But he was forced to quit as football federation president in December because of his alleged role in running a doping programme that got Russia banned from last winter's Olympic Games.

Russian athletes who did take part competed under the neutral flag.

Mutko still serves on the federation's executive committee but was also stripped of his sports brief in a government reshuffle last month.

Russia conclude the group phase against two-time world champions Uruguay on June 25.

Two victories from their first two matches would guarantee Russia's qualification for the knockout stage and a possible matchup against either Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal of high-octane Spain.

A draw against Egypt would put extra pressure on Russia against Uruguay that they would rather avoid.

Comments
