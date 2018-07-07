World Cup 2018, Russia vs Croatia Live Score: Russia Look For Another Miracle Against Luka Modric Starred Croatia

Croatia are hoping to make the FIFA World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1998, when they made their debut as an independent nation on football's biggest stage, as they take on hosts Russia in the last eight at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi on Saturday. Zlatko Dalic's side showed in their comprehensive dismantling of Argentina during the group phase that they have no fear of the big names, and there is a strong case to say they are the best team left in their half of the draw. England might disagree, and the two countries could yet meet in the semi-finals. However, while Croatia needed penalties to beat Denmark in the last round, they have come to Sochi full of confidence. (LIVE SCORE: Russia vs Croatia)

23:40 IST: Corner for Croatia, Modric delivers a swinging ball in cleared away by Dzyuba, who tries to break on the counter but blocked by the Croatian defence.

23:37 IST: REBIC! Heads it over the cross-bar, as Croatia register a near miss in the 6th minute off the corner.

23:35 IST: Corner for Russia, cleared away by Kramaric as Croatia retain possession on the ball, The corner was formed through Dzyuba's shot on the goal, which was blocked.

23:34 IST: Croatia trying to contain possession, taking their time about passing the ball. 3 minutes played.

23:30 IST: Kick-off! The match gets underway.

23:25 IST: National anthems take the centre-stage, as both teams gear up for the crucial kick-off. Less than 5 minutes to go.

22:10 IST: Here is the complete line-up of hosts Russia and Croatia, who lock horns for one final place in the semi-final. France, Belgium and England have already booked themselves a semi-final berth.

Here are the teams for #RUSCRO! #WorldCup

21:46 IST: Russia football team depart for the all-important encounter at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi against Croatia.

21:43 IST: Meanwhile, this is how the Croatian dressing room looks like. Plenty at stake for both the nations. It's now-or-never!

21:40 IST: Glimpses from the dressing room of hosts Russia football team ahead of the crucial clash against Croatia.

21:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the quarter-finals match between hosts Russia and Croatia.

Any team boasting a player of Luka Modric's quality can afford to dream, especially when he is supported by Ivan Rakitic and Mario Mandzukic. The Real Madrid player is possibly the best midfielder at the tournament but the strength in depth for such a small country is remarkable. Sixteen of Dalic's squad play in Europe's big five leagues, with Monaco goalkeeper Danijel Subasic the hero against Denmark when he saved three penalties. The powerful Ante Rebic has impressed as well, fresh from scoring twice for Eintracht Frankfurt in their German Cup final win over Bayern Munich. Bringing the 24-year-old winger back into the international fold has been one of the changes made by Dalic, who replaced Ante Cacic as coach late last year.