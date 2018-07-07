 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018, Russia vs Croatia Live Score: Russia Look For Another Miracle Against Luka Modric Starred Croatia

Updated: 07 July 2018 23:42 IST

FIFA World Cup 2018 Quarter Final, Live Football Match Score, Russia Look For Another Miracle Against Luka Modric Starred Croatia

World Cup 2018, Russia vs Croatia Live Score: Russia Look For Another Miracle Against Luka Modric Starred Croatia
FIFA Football World Cup 2018 Quarter-final: Croatia aim a semi-finals spot for the 1st time since 1998 © AFP

Croatia are hoping to make the FIFA World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1998, when they made their debut as an independent nation on football's biggest stage, as they take on hosts Russia in the last eight at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi on Saturday. Zlatko Dalic's side showed in their comprehensive dismantling of Argentina during the group phase that they have no fear of the big names, and there is a strong case to say they are the best team left in their half of the draw. England might disagree, and the two countries could yet meet in the semi-finals. However, while Croatia needed penalties to beat Denmark in the last round, they have come to Sochi full of confidence. (LIVE SCORE: Russia vs Croatia)

Live Updates Between Russia vs Croatia, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Quarter Final straight from the Fisht Stadium Sochi

23:40 IST: Corner for Croatia, Modric delivers a swinging ball in cleared away by Dzyuba, who tries to break on the counter but blocked by the Croatian defence. 

23:37 IST: REBIC! Heads it over the cross-bar, as Croatia register a near miss in the 6th minute off the corner. 

23:35 IST: Corner for Russia, cleared away by Kramaric as Croatia retain possession on the ball, The corner was formed through Dzyuba's shot on the goal, which was blocked. 

23:34 IST: Croatia trying to contain possession, taking their time about passing the ball. 3 minutes played. 

23:30 IST: Kick-off! The match gets underway.  

23:25 IST: National anthems take the centre-stage, as both teams gear up for the crucial kick-off. Less than 5 minutes to go. 

22:10 IST: Here is the complete line-up of hosts Russia and Croatia, who lock horns for one final place in the semi-final. France, Belgium and England have already booked themselves a semi-final berth. 

21:46 IST: Russia football team depart for the all-important encounter at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi against Croatia. 

21:43 IST: Meanwhile, this is how the Croatian dressing room looks like. Plenty at stake for both the nations. It's now-or-never! 

21:40 IST: Glimpses from the dressing room of hosts Russia football team ahead of the crucial clash against Croatia.  

21:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the quarter-finals match between hosts Russia and Croatia. 

Any team boasting a player of Luka Modric's quality can afford to dream, especially when he is supported by Ivan Rakitic and Mario Mandzukic. The Real Madrid player is possibly the best midfielder at the tournament but the strength in depth for such a small country is remarkable. Sixteen of Dalic's squad play in Europe's big five leagues, with Monaco goalkeeper Danijel Subasic the hero against Denmark when he saved three penalties. The powerful Ante Rebic has impressed as well, fresh from scoring twice for Eintracht Frankfurt in their German Cup final win over Bayern Munich. Bringing the 24-year-old winger back into the international fold has been one of the changes made by Dalic, who replaced Ante Cacic as coach late last year.

 

Comments
Topics : Croatia Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia vs Croatia, Quarter-Final 4 Football Live Score Live Blogs Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
World Cup 2018, Russia vs Croatia Live Score: Russia Look For Another Miracle Against Luka Modric Starred Croatia
World Cup 2018, Russia vs Croatia Live Score: Russia Look For Another Miracle Against Luka Modric Starred Croatia
World Cup 2018, Russia vs Croatia Preview: Croatia Boast Better Record, Russia Look For Another Upset
World Cup 2018, Russia vs Croatia Preview: Croatia Boast Better Record, Russia Look For Another Upset
World Cup 2018, Russia vs Croatia, Quarter-Final: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup 2018, Russia vs Croatia, Quarter-Final: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup 2018: Russia Enjoying Advantage At World Cup Due To Fan Support
World Cup 2018: Russia Enjoying Advantage At World Cup Due To Fan Support
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Uruguay 3 3 0 0 9
2 Russia 3 2 0 1 6
3 Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 3
4 Egypt 3 0 0 3 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.