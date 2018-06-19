World Cup 2018, Poland vs Senegal Live Football Score: Senegal Put Poland Under Some Early Pressure

In-form forward Sadio Mane was promoted to captain Senegal for Tuesday's World Cup Group H clash against Poland, as his Liverpool strike partner Mohamed Salah prepares to take on host nation Russia later in the evening. Senegal coach Aliou Cisse benched his regular captain Cheikhou Kouyate of West Ham, giving his star player Mane added responsibility as the West Africans open their FIFA World Cup 2018 campaign. Veteran Poland defender Kamil Glik failed to recover from a shoulder injury for the match and was also named on the bench by coach Adam Nawalka, who reverted to a four-man defence in his absence. As expected, Bayern Munich sharpshooter Robert Lewandowski leads the forward line and captains a Polish team hoping to improve on third-place finishes in 1974 and 1982. The match features a mouth-watering showdown between Lewandowski and Mane, two of European club football's most dangerous forwards. ( Live Score: Poland vs Senegal )

Live Updates of 2018 FIFA World Cup, Poland vs Senegal straight from Spartak Stadium, Moscow

21:03 IST: 30 minutes are up and the game is a sedate one. But the respective fans are keeping the spirit up with their no stop singing and cheering.

21:00 IST: Jakub Blaszczykowski makes his 100th appearance for Poland.

20:51 IST: 20 minutes are up. Senegal have kept the pressure on Poland's defence, while Poland miss their occasional scoring opportunities. What a cracker of a match this is turning out to be. However, Poland are still enjoying the lions share of the possession.

20:50 IST: Krychowiak tries a shot from a distance, which is deflected towards Arkadiusz Milik, who in return dives full stretch and heads the ball over the Senegalese keeper.

20:49 IST: 18th minute -- Mbaye Niang makes a wonderful run down the middle on the counter, but ends up shooting the ball wide of the Polish post. Wojciech Szczesny has nothing to worry about.

20:46 IST: Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly concedes a corner. But Poland could not make anything out of the corner. Poland are under pressure early in the game.

20:43 IST: Yellow card -- Grzegorz Krychowiak gets booked for a foul. Senegal get a free-kick. Sadio Mane shoots it wide of the wall and the post.

20:40 IST: 10 minutes are up. Senegal have been piercing Poland's defence with a flurry of attacks.

20:39 IST: 8th minute -- Senegal have upped their game and are attacking their opposition. Niang makes a run with the ball down the left flank, provides a low cross. But Szczesny intercepts before they could concede any goal.

20:37 IST: Thiago Cionek of Poland concedes a needless corner. However, the corner is headed away out of the box by the Polish defence.

20:35 IST: Five minutes into the game and Poland are enjoying possession. Poland did get an opportunity to take an early lead but the ball was cleared by the Senegalese defence.

20:30 IST: KICK-OFF!! Senegal get us underway at Spartak Stadium Moscow.

20:29 IST: Poland have never conceded against African opposition at the World Cup and Mane will be looking to end their run.

20:28 IST: Poland are playing white, while Senegal are playing in green.

20:24 IST: Both the teams are walking out to the field. Fans are excited as they are cheering for their respsective team on top of their voice.

20:20 IST: We are few minutes away from the game. Stay tuned.

20:10 IST: Robert Lewandowski has scored at least one goal in 13 of his last 15 international matches for Poland. Can he continue his goal-scoring form?

20:04 IST: Will we see a first African win of the 2018 FIFA World Cup today?

19:50 IST: Poland and Senegal have arrived at the Spartak stadium

19:40 IST: Here is how the starting XI looks like for the Poland vs Senegal match.

19:32 IST: Meanwhile, Japan beat Colombia 2-1 in a group H match at the Mordovia Arena.

19:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Group H match between Poland and Senegal.

Nicknamed the Teranga Lions, the team stands at the 28th spot in the FIFA rankings. Senegal will hope to emulate the pioneering team of 2002 captained by Cisse, now the national coach. Cisse's men opened that tournament with one of the great World Cup upsets, a 1-0 win over defending champions France, and went on to become one of only three African teams ever to reach the quarter-finals. Cisse described it as "a great adventure" and wants his charges, ranked 27 in the world, to adopt the same fearless approach in Russia. Lewandowski admits he has a point to prove after a disappointing Euro 2016, when he scored only once as Poland exited at the quarter-finals stage.