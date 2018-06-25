World Cup 2018, Poland vs Colombia Live Football Score: Evenly Poised Start For Poland And Colombia

Bayern Munich's James Rodriguez, the star of Colombia's march to the quarter-finals four years ago, was included in the starting line-up as the South American side bid to reignite their World Cup campaign against Poland on Sunday. James, who has been suffering from muscle fatigue in his calf, came on for the last 30 minutes of 10-man Colombia's 2-1 opening defeat to Japan that has left them desperate for a win at Kazan Arena if they are to stay on track to claim a place in the last 16. James takes his place on the left of Jose Pekerman's three-man midfield with Jose Quintero, who scored a free kick against Japan, in the middle and Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado expected to provide pace and creativity on the right flank. Monaco's Radamel Falcao will lead Colombia's hunt for goals. (LIVE Scores: Poland vs Colombia)

Live Updates of 2018 FIFA World Cup, Poland vs Colombia Group H match straight from Kazan Arena, Russia.

00:01 IST: Aguilar stretchered off, Mateus Uribe comes in place. A forced substitution for the Colombian in the 32nd minute.

23:58 IST: Cuadrado puts a curling cross, towards Falcao but the Polish defence in place to clear it away.

23:54 IST: Rodriguez makes a lofted pass, finds Falcao in space who makes a back heel but the ball goes past Cuadrado -- who was in space to shoot. 24 minutes up!

23:53 IST: Corner for Poland, cleared away easily off the Colombian defence.

23:50 IST: James Rodriguez finds Quintero in space as he plays a through ball to split the Polsh defence but Aguilar fails to get the final touch inside the box right, 20 minutes on the clock!

23:48 IST: Shot from Zielinski, deflected for a Polsh corner. Poland keep the ball well but fail to find the killer instinct.

23:44 IST: Free-kick for Colombia from their own half, looking to launch an attack but James Rodrigues just falls short of the cross.

23:41 IST: Poland more impressive in the first 10 minutes, Colombia put together a few moments of inspiration.

23:39 IST: Colombia leave first mark on the game, combining well but failing to get the penetration right.

23:36 IST: Ospina looked in a bit of discomfort, but looks like he will continue. Poland are taking the game to the opponents at the moment.

23:33 IST: Razdan down for Poland, looks like he has done some himself some damage. But he gets back on to his feet. 4 minutes up!

23:31 IST: Corner for Poland, strange delivery with no one getting a touch, the Polish attack continues and they get another corner off Lewandowski.

23:30 IST: Kick-off, Poland get the ball rolling and straight on a long ball into the Colombian half has been launched.

23:27 IST: National anthem done, team sheets exchanged, coin toss done; we are minutes away from the crucial kick-off at Kazan.

23:15 IST: Here is the complete line-up of Poland and Colombia, we are 15 minutes away from the kick-off.

21:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Group H match between Poland and Colombia.

Four years on and having relaunched his career with Monaco following a disastrous spell in England with Manchester United and Chelsea, Falcao has the chance to showcase the predatory talents that steered Atletico Madrid to the Europa League and Spanish Super Cup victories in 2012.

Falcao scored over 30 goals for Monaco in the 2016-2017 season to help steer the Principality club to the Champions League semi-finals and the Ligue 1 title, in front of Paris Saint-Germain.