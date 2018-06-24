 
World Cup 2018, Japan vs Senegal Live Football Score: Confident Japan Face Senegal In Crucial Group H Tie

Updated: 24 June 2018 19:35 IST

FIFA World Cup 2018, Live Football Match Score, Japan vs Senegal: Both teams would like to outplay each other in order to gain three crucial points.

World Cup 2018, Japan vs Senegal Live Football Score: Confident Japan Face Senegal In Crucial Group H Tie
FIFA Football World Cup 2018: The Japan vs Senegal match is being played at the Ekaterinburg Arena © AFP

Riding on confidence after victories in their respective opening fixtures, Japan and Senegal will face each other in their second Group H encounter of the FIFA World Cup 2018 at the Ekaterinburg Arena on Sunday. A win today will virtually seal a pre-quarterfinal berth for the winner. Japan, in their last match, became the first ever Asian nation to beat a South American opposition at a World Cup when they defeated Colombia 2-1. The Asian giants' win against Colombia was one of the biggest surprises of the ongoing mega event and the Akira Nishino-coached side will be eager to dish out yet another spirited show. (Live Score: Japan vs Senegal)

Japan midfielder Genki Haraguchi said his side will focus on strengthening their defence on Sunday, which will also enhance their attacking ability. "We had to start by building the base, which is defence," Haraguchi was quoted as saying by Kyodo news agency. "But with that base in place, our ability to attack and respond to different situations is increasing," he added. Meanwhile, Japan skipper Makoto Hasebe felt that despite a major win, his side has to be grounded as Senegal will be a completely different story.

Live Updates of 2018 FIFA World Cup, Japan vs Senegal Group H match straight from Ekaterinburg Arena

19:30 IST: The result means that Belgium have also confirmed their spot in the round of 16, too.

19:27 IST: Meanwhile, England have qualified for the Round of 16 by notching a 6-1 win over Panama.

19:25 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Japan vs Senegal Group H match straight from Ekaterinburg Arena.

"We must keep our feet on the ground, we have to take into account that we played against 10 men for almost 90 minutes," Hasebe said, referring to Carlos Sanchez's dismissal which gave Japan the advantage against Colombia. Senegal on the other hand, too came out with an impressive all-round show against Poland, beating them 2-1. The Africans will be looking to continue the momentum from that unexpected victory into their next game.

Most of the Senegal players feature in different European clubs and with plenty of experience, they could make life tough for Japan.

After scoring his first international goal, which proved to be a decisive second for Senegal against Poland, M'Baye Niang said that the story is still not over as they have a lot more to achieve. Come Sunday, Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse would likely set a 4-4-2 formation once again and no major changes are expected in the starting XI.

Comments
