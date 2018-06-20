World Cup 2018, Iran vs Spain Live Football Score: Spain Eye First Win Of Tournament, Face Iran

After failing to stop Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo from scoring a hat-trick in their opening Group B match of the FIFA World Cup 2018, Spain will aim to put their campaign back on track when they face World No. 37 Iran at the Kazan Arena on Wednesday. Ronaldo scored a stunning hat-trick and secured a 3-3 draw with Spain in a tournament classic. For Spain, the draw had felt more like a defeat, especially given the team's inspired performance in spite of a tumultuous few days marked by their abrupt change in coaches on the eve of the tournament.Spain and Portugal are tied for second in Group B with one point each, while Iran lead the group with three points after beating Morocco 1-0. ( Live Score: Iran vs Spain )

A win against Iran will leave Spain on the brink of a place in the last 16, despite all the upheaval of the past week. Iran coach Carlos Queiroz said his team may have won their World Cup 'final' against Morocco on Friday but he already has his sights set on a "Universe Cup final" against Spain. Iran have emerged as the early challengers to Spain and Portugal in Group B after Aziz Bouhaddouz's 95th-minute own-goal sealed a dramatic 1-0 win in Saint Petersburg. It was only Iran's second World Cup victory in the country's history and means Queiroz's side head into their clash against La Roja on Wednesday with momentum and hope.

Live Updates of 2018 FIFA World Cup, Iran vs Spain, straight from Kazan Arena

Iran's build-up to this tournament had not been smooth. Nike had blocked the players' supply of boots only four days before their opening game while further back, friendlies against Greece and Kosovo were cancelled. On the other hand, Spain coach Fernando Hierro confirmed that David De Gea will continue as goalkeeper against Iran, despite failing to stop Ronaldo from scoring a hat trick in their opening game.