World Cup 2018, Germany vs Korea Republic Live Football Score: Muller Benched As Germany Play South Korea

A defeat against Mexico in the opening round has put defending champions Germany's campaign in limbo in the FIFA World Cup 2018. Manuel Neuer's men will be in desperate need of a big win against South Korea in their last Group F clash at Kazan Arena on Wednesday. Mexico lead Group F with six points, while Germany are in second place with three points, ahead of Sweden on goal difference, and South Korea are at the bottom with zero. German coach Joachim Low had given the team a rest on Sunday after their tense game, which saw Die Mannschaft on the edge of elimination from the tournament until Real Madrid's Toni Kroos scored the winning goal in extra time. German defender Mats Hummels will be fit to play in the team's final Group F match, but it remains to be seen if midfielder Sebastian Rudy can take the pitch, assistant coach Marcus Sorg said on Monday. (LIVE SCORE: Korea Republic vs Germany)

Live Updates of 2018 FIFA World Cup, Germany vs Korea Republic, straight from Kazan Arena in Kazan

19:00 IST: Playing XI South Korea: Cho; Yong Lee, Yun, Kim Young-gwon, Hong; Jang, Jung, Koo; Lee Jae-sung, Moon, Son.

Germany: Neuer; Kimmich, Hummels, Sule, Hector; Khedira, Goretzka, Kroos; Reus, Werner, Ozil.

18:50 IST: Thomas Muller is benched for Germany.

18:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live match updates of the final Group F match between Germany and South Korea.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's game, Sorg said Hummels has recovered from a neck problem but that Rudy's participation was still in question after undergoing an operation to fix a broken nose he picked up in Germany's dramatic 2-1 win against Sweden on Saturday. South Korea captain Ki Sung-Yueng is set to miss the clash against Germany due to a muscle injury, the Korea Football Association said on Monday. The Swansea City midfielder sustained a left calf injury during Saturday's 2-1 loss to Mexico at Rostov Arena.