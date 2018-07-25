 
France's Benjamin Pavard Wins World Cup Goal Of The Tournament

France right-back Benjamin Pavard has won the 2018 World Cup goal of the tournament award for his stunning strike against Argentina.

France
Benjamin Pavard's goal against Argentina in the last-16 tie won him the award. © AFP

France right-back Benjamin Pavard has won the 2018 World Cup goal of the tournament award for his stunning strike against Argentina, FIFA announced on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Stuttgart defender ran onto a left-wing cross from Lucas Hernandez and sent a right-footed half-volley spinning into the top corner to level eventual champions France's last-16 tie with Argentina at 2-2 in the 57th minute. France went on to win the game 4-3 before beating Croatia in the final on July 15.

Pavard's effort won a public vote to be named the best of the 169 goals scored in the tournament, seeing off competition from Colombian midfielder Juan Quintero's free-kick against Japan and Luka Modric's goal in Croatia's group-stage thumping of Argentina.

Topics : France Benjamin Pavard 2018 FIFA World Cup Football
