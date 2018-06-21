World Cup 2018, France vs Peru Live Football Score: Olivier Giroud Starts For France Against Peru

With their title rivals failing to fire, France have vowed to ramp up the intensity and put their stamp on the World Cup with a victory over Peru on Thursday. Didier Deschamps' team were far from fluid against Australia in their opening game in Russia, needing VAR (the Video Assistant Referee) and consequent Antoine Griezmann penalty, then an own goal about 10 minutes from time, to snatch a 2-1 win. But, while unconvincing, a French side featuring a misfiring front three of the usually prolific Griezmann and starlets Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele at least avoided embarrassment. With holders Germany losing to Mexico and Spain, Argentina and Brazil all drawing their opening games, the Peru clash is a prime opportunity for the French to stake their claim as the team to beat in Russia. (LIVE SCORE: France vs Peru)

20:36 IST: Positive play by Peru in the early stages. Both Edison Flores and Paolo Guerrero linking up well in the right side. France defenders have been on their toes in the first five minutes. No clear cut chances for either teams so far.

20:30 IST: KICK OFF

20:24 IST: The teams are out in the middle. The National Anthems of both the teams being played.

20:15 IST: We are moments away from the kick off.

20:03 IST: France players warm up ahead of their match against Peru.

19:52 IST: Peru fans are having a gala time before their match against France.

19:40 IST: France playing 11: Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Samuel Umtiti, Lucas Hernandez, Paul Pogba, Ngolo Kante, Blaise Matuidi, Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe.

Peru playing 11: Pedro Gallese, Luis Advincula, Christian Ramos, Alberto Rodriguez, Miguel Trauco, Pedro Aquino, Yoshimar Yotun, Andre Carrillo, Christian Cueva, Edison Flores, Paolo Guerrero

19:34 IST: The 1-1 draw between Denmark and Australia means France can seal a spot in the Round of 16 if they defeat Peru in the next match. The South Americans require at least a point from this match to remain in the competition.

A first point of the 2018 #WorldCup for the @Socceroos, while @dbulandshold maintain their unbeaten run in Group C...#DENAUS pic.twitter.com/iVhv0ok4aS — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 21, 2018

19:26 IST: In the first match of the day, Australia managed to hold Denmark to a 1-1 draw at the Samara Arena in their Group C fixture

Another defeat for Peru, who will again be sporting their distinctive red sash shirts, could spell the end of their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds, in their first World Cup since 1982. The 34-year-old striker Paolo Guerrero, who won a late reprieve to play in Russia after his drugs ban was overturned, came on for the last 30 minutes against Denmark and Peru's all-time leading goalscorer looks likely to start.