2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup Final, France vs Croatia Live Score: Favourites France Wary Of Underdogs Croatia

Updated: 15 July 2018 18:29 IST

Football World Cup Final 2018: Favourites France will be wary of underdogs Croatia © AFP

Exactly and month and 63 grueling games later, the 2018 World Cup will reach its climax when a young France side spearheaded by Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann will take on Croatia at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow on Sunday. It is a final very few people could have anticipated four weeks ago, when the competition in Russia was just beginning. Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar have all gone home. So have the traditional powers of the international game - Germany, Brazil and Argentina. Instead it is a gifted French side with the second-youngest squad at the tournament, embodied by the lightning-quick Mbappe, who face a Croatian team inspired by Luka Modric, arguably the finest midfielder in the world at the moment. (Live Score: France vs Croatia)

Live Updates Between France vs Croatia, 2018 FIFA World Cup Final, straight from Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow

18:30 IST: FACT! Ivan Perisic has been involved in 10 goals at major tournaments for Croatia (6 goals, 4 assists), the joint-most along with Davor Suker (9 goals, 1 assist).

18:20 IST: Croatia have triumphed in their three knockout matches at Russia 2018 despite conceding the opening goal in each of them. They are the first and only team in World Cup history to avoid defeat after trailing in three knockout matches in a single edition.

18:18 IST: FACT! Antoine Griezmann has been involved in 5 goals at the 2018 World Cup (3 goals, 2 assists), no French player has done better in a single tournament over the last 50 years.

18:00 IST: The trophy that everyone has been waiting for has arrived.

17:55 IST: TRIVIA! With an average age of 26 years and 10 days at the start of the World Cup, France could become the youngest squad since Brazil's beloved champions of 1970 (25 years and 5 days at start) to lift the Trophy.

17:52 IST: Welcome to the live match updates of the 2018 FIFA World Cup final between France and Croatia.

Les Bleus laboured through their group, beating Australia and Peru by the odd goal and drawing with Denmark in the only goalless game of the tournament. Beaten on penalties by Italy in the 2006 final, France's hunger is all the greater after the agony of their defeat as hosts against Portugal in the Euro 2016 final. It has been a gruelling, exhausting run for Zlatko Dalic's team, and they must rouse themselves for one last effort. "We took the difficult path, probably we will be the only team at a World Cup to have played eight games to get to a final if you tally up all the minutes," admitted Dalic.

