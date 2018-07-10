World Cup Semi Final, France vs Belgium Live Score: France, Belgium Battle It Out For A Place In Final

France boss Didier Deschamps and Belgium coach Roberto Martinez both made just one change for Tuesday's blockbuster World Cup semi-final between the neighbouring European nations in Saint Petersburg. Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi returned from suspension for France in place of Corentin Tolisso as Deschamps named the same side that beat Argentina 4-3 in the last 16. Martinez's change was a forced one, with right wing-back Thomas Meunier suspended and could prompt a change in formation. (LIVE SCORES: France vs Belgium)

23:28 IST: Eden Hazard for Belgium, Hugo Lloris for France exchange the teams sheets, the mandatory coin-toss is done. We are minutes away from the kick-off of the marquee clash.

23:25 IST: Teams have take on the turf as national anthems take the centre stage. 5 minutes to kick-off!

23:23 IST: France, Belgium have line-up in the tunnel. A final spot at stake here. Huge ask and role to play for both the goalkeepers -- Lloris, Courtois.

23:09 IST: Antoine Griezmann has scored seven goals in his last six knockout stage games in major tournaments for France. The man to rely on!

23:08 IST: Lloris levels with his coach: Hugo Lloris makes his 103rd appearance for France in this match, moving level with coach Didier Deschamps in sixth on his country's all-time list.

22:48 IST: France playing XI analysis: Didier Deschamps stays loyal to his 4-2-3-1 formation with Olivier Giroud as a number nine. Blaise Matuidi is back on the left wing. But the France coach will have to face a challenge that nobody expected - Roberto Martinez's Red Devils are going to play in a 3-5-2, super-offensive line-up.

22:47 IST: Belgium playing XI analysis: What does Roberto Martinez have in mind with a 3-5-2 system? The intention is probably to pressure the French players and force them to play on the sides. The midfielders need to help the three-man defence as much as possible. The biggest weakness? The two wingers (Chadli and De Bruyne) will have to run a lot and do a lot defensively, which could also impact their level of performance in attack.

22:45 IST: France playing XI against Belgium:

22:13 IST: France's past two World Cup semi-final appearances were good experiences for Les Bleus. On both occasions they went through to the final, beating Croatia in 1998 (2-1) and Portugal in 2006 (1-0).

22:10 IST: Belgium playing XI against France:

22:05 IST: French fans look all decked up in anticipation of the key clash. A bit over an hour for kick-off! Team sheets to be out in a few minutes.

21:50 IST: Griezmann to Lukaku, Mbappe to Hazard -- all clash under one roof tonight. Regardless the results, expect this to be a thriller of a contest!

21:40 IST: Meanwhile, big news has arrived from the world of football, multiple-time Ballon d'Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Serie A record champions Juventus.

21:05 IST: Belgium meanwhile, looked to have enjoyed their final training session ahead of the key clash. A place in the FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 FINAL at stake!

21:01 IST: French fans look geared up for the marquee clash. It's one shot at the final, no second chances!

21:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the first semi-final between France and Belgium.

Belgium won 4-3 against France when they met in a friendly match in 2015. Belgium winger Nacer Chadli has said Spanish coach Roberto Martinez deserved credit for the team's success at the 2018 World Cup. Under Martinez, Belgium won Group G ahead of England and impressively rallied back from a 0-2 deficit against Japan to make it a 3-2 win before defeating Brazil 2-1 in the quarterfinals.