World Cup 2018, France vs Argentina Highlights: Mbappe's Brace Gives France 4-3 Win Over Argentina

France pipped Argentina 4-3 to enter the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Kylian Mbappe scored a brace in France's victory over Lionel Messi-led Argentina. The youngster scored in 64th minute and then found the net in 68th minute to put France on top. Apart from Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann (13th minute) and Benjamin Pavard (57th minute) were the other scorers for France. Angel Di Maria (41st minute), Gabriel Mercado (48th minute) and Sergio Aguero (90+3rd minute) found the back of the net for Argentina. Mbappe becomes the sixth teenager to score more than once at a World Cup: Pele (6, Brazil), Edmund Conen (4, Germany), Manuel Rosas (2, Mexico), Jose Altafini (2, Brazil) and Michael Owen (2, England). (HIGHLIGHTS: France vs Argentina)

Highlights of 2018 FIFA World Cup, France vs Argentina match, straight from Kazan Arena

21:24 IST: FRANCE beat ARGENTINA 4-3 to enter World Cup quarter-finals

21:22 IST: GOAL!! Sergio Aguero finds the net. ARGENTINA 3-4 FRANCE.

21:19 IST: 4 minutes of added time.

21:18 IST: France hero Mbappe has been substituted for Thauvin. A loud cheer for the youngster. What a performance from him tonight.Standing ovation for him from the fans at Kazan Arena.

21:17 IST: Four minutes to go. Argentina will have to do something exceptional.

21:14 IST: Chance for Argentina. Aguero runs with the ball but fails to hit a goal. FRANCE 4-2 ARGENTINA.

21:11 IST: Mbappe becomes the sixth teenager to score more than once at a World Cup: Pele (6, Brazil), Edmund Conen (4, Germany), Manuel Rosas (2, Mexico), Jose Altafini (2, Brazil) and Michael Owen (2, England).

The crowd in Kazan has seen quite the match today. #FRAARG 4-2 pic.twitter.com/TLlOJBhmZJ — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 30, 2018

21:04 IST: Tolisso comes off the bench to replace Matuidi for France.

21:02 IST: Mbappe - the star for France tonight.

20:57 IST: GOAL!!!!!!!!!! Mbappe again. Mbappe finds the net once again. France take 4-2 lead against Argentina.

20:56 IST: Kun Aguero comes off the bench to replace Perez for Argentina.

20:53 IST: GOAL!!!!!!!!! Mbappe scores!! What a celebration. France lead Argentina 3-2. What a match.

20:46 IST: GOAL!!!!!!!! Benjamin Pavard scores as France equalise 2-2 against Argentina.

20:45 IST: Grizmann nearly scored another goal for France. Superb defending by Argentina.

#FRA have won each of their last six #WorldCup knockout matches in which they scored the opener



Angel Di Maria scores his second World Cup goal, after netting in the 118th minute in #ARG 1-0 win against #SUI#FRAARG pic.twitter.com/w1yG6pBSze — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 30, 2018

20:39 IST: GOAL!!!!!!!!!!!!! Gabriel Mercado scores as Argentina take 2-1 lead against France. What a deflection. Messi strikes from inside the area and the rest done by Mercado.

#SomosArgentina A diez minutos del inicio del segundo tiempo, @Argentina supera a #Francia por 2 a 1. pic.twitter.com/AzFFjDqhmA — Seleccion Argentina (@Argentina) June 30, 2018

20:35 IST: The action resumes at Kazan Arena

Argentina make 1 change as Federico Fazio replaces Marcos Rojo.

France make no changes

20:18 IST: HALF-TIME: Argentina and France locked 1-1 at half-time at Kazan Arena

The first match of the knock-out stages has been lively. Nice. #FRAARG // #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/okjHTbt7mn — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 30, 2018

It's half-time, and we've got a game here in Kazan. Let's get the lead back in the second half, boys!#FiersdetreBleus #WorldCup #FRAARG pic.twitter.com/04qbvqmdt6 — French Team (@FrenchTeam) June 30, 2018

20:11 IST: GOAL!!!! Angel Di Maria scores as Argentina equalise 1-1 in 41st minute. What a goal from him. Huge celebration in Argentine camp.

#ARG What a goal!



Angel Di Maria with an incredible strike to equalise in Kazan!#FRAARG 1-1 pic.twitter.com/sXhcpnGoEM — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 30, 2018

#SOMOSARGENTINA GOLAZO, ANGELITO! Di Maria la clavo en el angulo desde afuera del area y puso el 1-1 ante Francia. pic.twitter.com/ILYCPpqO9a — Seleccion Argentina (@Argentina) June 30, 2018

20:09 IST: Argentina are trying hard to equalise.

#SomosArgentina A diez minutos del final de la primera etapa, @Argentina cae ante #Francia por 1 a 0. pic.twitter.com/rxiJODXe7w — Seleccion Argentina (@Argentina) June 30, 2018

20:06 IST: Chance for Argentina but they fail against a brilliant France's defence.

20:01 IST: Good run from Pogba in the middle. He passes the ball to Mbappe. Mbappe fails to do the rest. Good defending by Argentina.

19:59 IST: Kante hits the ball hard but Argentina's goalkeeper Armani collects it comfortably.

19:55 IST: Mascherano runs with the ball. France goalkeeper Lloris dives and grabs the ball. Superb work from him.

19:54 IST: Kylian Mbappe is giving the Argentinian defence nightmares. Brilliant work from him.

19:52 IST: Pogba fails to covert the free kick into a goal. FRANCE 1-0 ARGENTINA

19:51 IST: Pogba to take the free kick. Danger looming for Argentina here.

19:50 IST: Free kick for France.

19:49 IST: YELLOW CARD: Argentina's Tagliafico is booked by the referee.

19:44 IST: GOAL!! Griezmann scores as France take 1-0 lead against Argentina.

19:43 IST: YELLOW CARD! Argentina's Marcos Rojo is booked by the referee.

19:40 IST: Griezmann strikes the crossbar from the free-kick! Argentina survives.

19:38 IST: Free kick for France in the 8th minute in the dangerous position

19:36 IST: Di Maria runs with the ball but fails to capitalise on the chance.

19:35 IST: Free kick for Argentina. Brilliant defending by France.

19:30 IST: All eyes on Lionel Messi. The game is underway. Here we go..

19:27 IST: Players are exchanging handshakes.

19:25 IST: The wait is over! Both teams - France and Argentina - are in the middle for national anthem. A loud cheer from fans. It is jam-packed at Kazan Arena. What an atmosphere.

19:14 IST: On the other hand, Portugal football star Cristiano Ronaldo has spent 424 minutes in the knockout stages without a goal too.

19:11 IST: Despite having 666 minutes of World Cup knockout football to his name, LIONEL MESSI is yet to register a goal outside of the group stages. Can he do it today?

19:07 IST: France (4-2-3-1)

Hugo Lloris (capt); Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Samuel Umtiti, Lucas Hernandez; Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante; Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Blaise Matuidi; Olivier Giroud

Coach: Didier Deschamps (FRA)

Argentina (4-3-3)

Franco Armani; Gabriel Mercado, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Rojo, Nicolas Tagliafico; Enzo Perez, Javier Mascherano, Ever Banega; Cristian Pavon, Lionel Messi (capt), Angel Di Maria

Coach: Jorge Sampaoli (ARG)

Referee: Alireza Faghani (IRI)

19:00 IST: The teams are ready.

18:42 IST: The teams have arrived at Kazan Arena.

The teams have arrived for #FRAARG!



Who's looking forward to this one?



TV listings https://t.co/xliHcxWvEO — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 30, 2018

18:29 IST: France are ready for the high-octane clash against the 2014 runners-up.

18:27 IST: All eyes on Lionel Messi today. Can he take Argentina into quarter-finals today?

18:25 IST: The starting 11 of Argentina and France have been announced

17:53 IST: Football without fan is nothing. that's why it is called - Beautiful Game.

Football without the fans is nothing.



Thank you to everyone who has attended matches so far! #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/lxzrAsjZDi — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 30, 2018

17:51 IST: Who will progress to the quarter-finals - ARGENTINA or FRANCE?

The two teams have three #WorldCup titles between them...



Who will progress to the quarter-finals? #FRAARG — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 30, 2018

17:50 IST: The mouth-watering clash between Argentina and France few moments away.

17:44 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live updates of FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 match between France and Argentina.

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud will spearhead France's attack in their last-16 World Cup match against Argentina as Didier Deschamps made six changes from the line-up he fielded in the final group match. France reached the quarter-finals in Brazil four years ago but Deschamps is under pressure to take his star-studded side further in Russia, with former teammate and ex-Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane cited as a potential replacement. Deschamps opted to deploy the same team in Kazan that eked out a precious 1-0 win over Peru in the group stages. Barcelona midfielder Ousmane Dembele starts on the bench, with Deschamps opting to line up Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann and Juventus player Blaise Matuidi behind Giroud. Chelsea's N'Golo Kante retains the midfield holding role alongside Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Five-time world player of the year Lionel Messi will spearhead Argentina, who reached the final in 2014, after they squeezed into the knockout phase courtesy of a late winner from Marcos Rojo against Nigeria. In his only change from the side that snatched the crucial 2-1 win over Nigeria, in which Messi scored the opener, Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli opted to leave Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain on the bench in favour of Boca Juniors' Cristian Pavon.

Starting line-ups for the World Cup last-16 match between Argentina and France at Kazan Arena on Saturday (kick-off 1400 GMT)

The Argentine defence have also let the team down and had committed several glaring errors, specially against Iceland and Croatia. The poor form of the veteran Javier Mascherano must be giving sleepless nights to Sampaoli. As a team, Argentina will have to do much better against France, who have, on paper at least, one of the most talented squads at this World Cup.

France have not fared any better. Placed in a relatively easy group, they struggled to beat Australia and Peru by narrow margins before being held to a goalless stalemate by Denmark. They will face their first big test against Argentina. Thanks to a profusion of African origin players in their squad, France have pace and power in attack. If N'golo Kante, Blaise Matuidi and Paul Pogba manage to impose themselves in the midfield, then things will get extremely tough for Argentina.

France coach Didier Deschamps however, feels that Messi could prove to be the desicive factor. "Messi is Messi. Just you have to look at his statistics: 65 goals in 127 appearances with his national team. The intention is to neutralize him," the 1998 World Cup winning captain said. "We do not have a specific plan for him. A 'plan' is a big word, the idea is to limit his influence," the 49-year-old added.