 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

Sergio Ramos Releases 2018 World Cup Anthem For Spain

Updated: 02 June 2018 13:29 IST

Sergio Ramos is seen performing the song with Spanish flamenco fusion singer Demarco Flamenco.

Sergio Ramos Releases 2018 World Cup Anthem For Spain
Sergio Ramos co-wrote Spain's World Cup anthem with Spanish flamenco fusion singer Demarco Flamenco. © Instagram

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos released on Friday an anthem for Spain's 2018 World Cup campaign which he co-wrote with Spanish flamenco fusion singer Demarco Flamenco. The 32-year-old Spain captain uploaded on his Instagram page a short video teaser of the song, which he is seen performing with Flamenco, a former gas canister distributor. "I always keep my promises. This is what my friend Demarco Flamenco and I have been working on. Warming up for the World Cup," Ramos wrote alongside the video which has been seen nearly four million times.

The mid-tempo ballad called "Otra estrella en tu corazon", or "Another star in your heart" was made available on iTunes and other online platforms on Friday.

The lyrics include: "Come on, Spain, raise your voice; scream loudly, shout that goal. Thinking big we will achieve the best, fighting together, towards the star with honour. We have to try. May La Roja shine once more."

Demarco, whose real name is Marco Jesus Borrego, told Spanish public broadcaster RTVE he wrote the lyrics with Ramos.

"He worked on it from his end, I did it from mine," he said.

The 38-year-old, who like Ramos is from the southwestern region of Andalusia, released his first album last year.

Ramos also sang lead vocals for Spain's Euro 2016 song "La Roja Baila", or "La Roja dances".

Spain won their only FIFA World Cup in 2010. It won the European Championship in 1964, 2008 and 2012.

Comments
Topics : Spain Sergio Ramos 2018 FIFA World Cup Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sergio Ramos releases Spain's 2018 World Cup anthem
  • Ramos co-wrote the song with Spanish singer Demarco Flamenco
  • Ramos also sang lead vocals for Spain's Euro 2016 song
Related Articles
Sergio Ramos Releases 2018 World Cup Anthem For Spain
Sergio Ramos Releases 2018 World Cup Anthem For Spain
Cristiano Ronaldo Regrets Timing Of Leaving Comments But Is Still Unhappy At Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo Regrets Timing Of Leaving Comments But Is Still Unhappy At Real Madrid
Sergio Ramos Saves Real Madrid as Fans Target Cristiano Ronaldo
Sergio Ramos Saves Real Madrid as Fans Target Cristiano Ronaldo
El Clasico: Sergio Ramos Rescues Real Madrid With Late Equaliser vs Barcelona
El Clasico: Sergio Ramos Rescues Real Madrid With Late Equaliser vs Barcelona
Lionel Messi Out For Three Weeks as Atletico Madrid Hold Barcelona
Lionel Messi Out For Three Weeks as Atletico Madrid Hold Barcelona
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.