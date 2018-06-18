 
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

FIFA World Cup, Russia vs Egypt: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 18 June 2018 17:51 IST

Mohamed Salah will be the centre of attraction when Egypt meet Russia

Hosts Russia and Egypt will play their second FIFA World Cup Group A games and all eyes will be on talismanic Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah will be the centre of attraction as the Africans try to repair their campaign. Russia got off to a whirlwind start to the World Cup, with a 5-0 hammering of Saudi Arabia. Egypt, however, were consigned to a 0-1 loss to Uruguay, with Salah not taking the field. It is imperative for Egypt to try and get past Russia, who are ranked the lowest in the FIFA rankings from among the teams participating in the World Cup. But it will be easier said than done.

When is FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Egypt match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Egypt match will take place on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Where is FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Egypt match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Egypt match will be played at St. Petersburg Stadium.

What time does The FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Egypt match begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Egypt match begins at 11:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Egypt match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Egypt match will be shown on Sony Ten SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Egypt match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Egypt match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters.

Comments
Topics : Russia Egypt 2018 FIFA World Cup Football Russia vs Egypt, Match 17 FIFA
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Russia 1 1 0 0 3
2 Uruguay 1 1 0 0 3
3 Egypt 1 0 0 1 0
4 Saudi Arabia 1 0 0 1 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

