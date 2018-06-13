FIFA World Cup: Records That May Tumble During World Cup In Russia

Like the previous editions, the FIFA World Cup 2018 edition will witness the fall of many records. While all the attention will be on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, there are few other records that could tumble in Russia. The weather conditions of Russia makes for a unique and challenging World Cup and with at least three of the following records most likely to be achieved, Russia will truly be a spectacle for the fans. According to FIFA.com , following are some of the records that could go for a toss.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi could surpass his former national coach Diego Maradona's record of most goals as captain in the World Cup. Maradona has six goals and Messi requires three more to cross the milestone.

Germany's Thomas Muller will be gunning to become the first player to register the record of scoring five goals in three World Cups. Muller, Miroslav Klose, and Peruvian Teofilo Cubillas are the only other players to have scored more than four times in the World Cups. On the other hand, Klose holds the record for most World Cup goals, 16 and Muller is just six shy.

Brazil holds the record of remaining unbeaten in 13 World Cup matches, a record which is most likely to be broken by Germany. The Joachim Low-led team's last loss was to Spain in 2010 semi-finals and they will begin the Russia World Cup riding on an eight-match unbeaten streak.

Only two persons have won the World Cup as a player and a coach -- Mario Zagallo and Franz Beckenbauer. Should Didier Deschamps lead France to World Cup glory, he would become the only third man to have lifted the trophy as a player and as a coach. Deschamps had led his team to World Cup glory in 1998.

The current record for the oldest combined age for two coaches in a World Cup is held by Greece's Otto Rehhagel and Nigeria's Lars Lagerback at 133 years and nine months. They registered it back in South Africa in 2010. If Oscar Tabarez of Uruguay and Fernando Santos of Portugal meet in the round of 16, their combined age will be at 135 years and three months.

Essam El-Hadary of Egypt, 45 years and five months, will become the oldest player in the World Cup history if he plays in Russia. The present record is held by Faryd Mondragon (43 years and three days) of Colombia.

Rafa Marquez of Mexico will become the third man and the second Mexican to feature in 5 World Cups if he makes an appearance in Russia. Mexico's Antonio Carbajal and German legend Lothar Matthaus achieved the feat, while Gigi Buffon went to five World Cups but didn't make an appearance at France 1998.