FIFA World Cup, Poland vs Senegal: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

The FIFA World Cup will see the last match of the first round being played between Poland and Senegal as the European and African nations will try to make the most of their first outing in a group that also includes Colombia and Japan. While Senegal is returning to World Cup football after a long gap of 16 years, Poland too have not had the best of records in the tournament off late. Both the sides would like to claim maximum points before they take on Colombia, who are the other powerful side in the group, and Japan. A win here would boost the chances of both teams.
When is FIFA World Cup 2018 Poland vs Senegal match?
The FIFA World Cup 2018 Poland vs Senegal match will take place on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
Where is FIFA World Cup 2018 Poland vs Senegal match?
The FIFA World Cup 2018 Poland vs Senegal match will be played at Spartak Stadium, Moscow.
What time does The FIFA World Cup 2018 Poland vs Senegal match begin?
The FIFA World Cup 2018 Poland vs Senegal match begins at 8:30 pm (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 Poland vs Senegal match?
The FIFA World Cup 2018 Poland vs Senegal match will be shown on Sony Ten SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.
How do I watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Poland vs Senegal match?
The FIFA World Cup 2018 Poland vs Senegal match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.
All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters.