FIFA World Cup, Poland vs Senegal: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

The FIFA World Cup will see the last match of the first round being played between Poland and Senegal as the European and African nations will try to make the most of their first outing in a group that also includes Colombia and Japan. While Senegal is returning to World Cup football after a long gap of 16 years, Poland too have not had the best of records in the tournament off late. Both the sides would like to claim maximum points before they take on Colombia, who are the other powerful side in the group, and Japan. A win here would boost the chances of both teams.