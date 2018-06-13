FIFA World Cup, Opening Ceremony: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

The FIFA World Cup, the biggest sporting carnival on the planet, is all set to kick-start on Thursday. As Russia gets dressed to host the much-awaited event, fans from all over the world are set to see their favourite superstars in action. Brazilian great Ronaldo and British pop star Robbie Williams will be present at the opening ceremony. Robbie Williams will sing alongside Russian soprano Aida Garifullina shortly before Russia face Saudi Arabia in the first match of the FIFA World Cup at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.