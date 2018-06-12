Nigeria Run Away With Fashion Title Before Tournament Begins

Nigeria have already created a buzz since their official FIFA World Cup jersey was launched. The jersey that has an eye-catching zig-zag design on the sleeves was an instant hit and fans thronged the stores to get their hands on the much-hyped colours. However, just when it was thought that Nigeria had outdone themselves with the FIFA World Cup jersey, they sent the fans in a meltdown with their travelling outfit. The John Obi Mikel-led side arrived in Russia in a green and white attire that comprises of long sleeved shirt with footballs featuring just below the collar.