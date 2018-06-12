 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

Nigeria Run Away With Fashion Title Before Tournament Begins

Updated: 12 June 2018 18:47 IST

The Nigerian 'Super Eagles' boast the snazziest off-field outfits at FIFA World Cup 2018

Nigeria Run Away With Fashion Title Before Tournament Begins
The John Obi Mikel-led side arrived in Russia in a green and white attire © Instagram

Nigeria have already created a buzz since their official FIFA World Cup jersey was launched. The jersey that has an eye-catching zig-zag design on the sleeves was an instant hit and fans thronged the stores to get their hands on the much-hyped colours. However, just when it was thought that Nigeria had outdone themselves with the FIFA World Cup jersey, they sent the fans in a meltdown with their travelling outfit. The John Obi Mikel-led side arrived in Russia in a green and white attire that comprises of long sleeved shirt with footballs featuring just below the collar.

The Super Eagles players took to Twitter and uploaded photos of their arrival in Russia.

Nigeria, playing their 6th World Cup, have only missed one of the last seven tournaments. As they have never made it past the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup, they will be desperate to change their fortunes and give their fans something to cheer about.

In the last edition of the FIFA World Cup, Nigeria were knocked out by France in Brazil.

Nigeria are placed in Group D along with Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.

Comments
Topics : Nigeria 2018 FIFA World Cup Football FIFA
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The Nigerian 'Super Eagles' boast the snazziest off-field outfits at FIFA
  • The John Obi Mikel-led side arrived in Russia in a green and white attire
  • Nigeria are playing their sixth FIFA World Cup
Related Articles
Nigeria Run Away With Fashion Title Before Tournament Begins
Nigeria Run Away With Fashion Title Before Tournament Begins
2018 World Cup, Group D: Argentina Clear Frontrunners, Croatia Hoping To Make A Mark
2018 World Cup, Group D: Argentina Clear Frontrunners, Croatia Hoping To Make A Mark
FIFA World Cup: Nigeria Must Improve Before World Cup, Says Captain John Obi Mikel
FIFA World Cup: Nigeria Must Improve Before World Cup, Says Captain John Obi Mikel
FIFA World Cup Friendly: Raheem Sterling Booked For Diving As England Down Nigeria
FIFA World Cup Friendly: Raheem Sterling Booked For Diving As England Down Nigeria
Women
Women's Football 'Lesbianism' Row Reflects Homophobia in Nigeria: Activists
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Russia 0 0 0 0 0
2 Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0
3 Egypt 0 0 0 0 0
4 Saudi Arabia 0 0 0 0 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.