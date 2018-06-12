Nigeria Run Away With Fashion Title Before Tournament Begins

Nigeria have already created a buzz since their official FIFA World Cup jersey was launched. The jersey that has an eye-catching zig-zag design on the sleeves was an instant hit and fans thronged the stores to get their hands on the much-hyped colours. However, just when it was thought that Nigeria had outdone themselves with the FIFA World Cup jersey, they sent the fans in a meltdown with their travelling outfit. The John Obi Mikel-led side arrived in Russia in a green and white attire that comprises of long sleeved shirt with footballs featuring just below the collar.
The Super Eagles players took to Twitter and uploaded photos of their arrival in Russia.
#SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong - #regrann pic.twitter.com/jnJO77UQYA— The NFF (@thenff) June 11, 2018
Off to Russia, Naija all the way pic.twitter.com/Ro7iJLaz5J— Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) June 11, 2018
Nigeria should be advanced to the #worldcup final for these team travel outfits alone. pic.twitter.com/OALUmYcc4f— Travon Free (@Travon) June 11, 2018
.@NGSuperEagles depart Austria for Russia in high spirits. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong pic.twitter.com/quE16elbhG— The NFF (@thenff) June 11, 2018
Nigeria, playing their 6th World Cup, have only missed one of the last seven tournaments. As they have never made it past the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup, they will be desperate to change their fortunes and give their fans something to cheer about.
In the last edition of the FIFA World Cup, Nigeria were knocked out by France in Brazil.
Nigeria are placed in Group D along with Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.