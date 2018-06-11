 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

FIFA World Cup: Mohamed Salah Overshadows Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Gets Grand Reception in Russia

Updated: 11 June 2018 18:40 IST

Mohamed Salah got a better reception than five-time Ballon d'Or holders Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

FIFA World Cup: Mohamed Salah Overshadows Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Gets Grand Reception in Russia
Salah got a better reception than Messi and Ronaldo © AFP

Mohamed Salah arrived in Russia to a grand reception which even five-time Ballon d'Or holders Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi didn't get. Salah fans in Grozny, Russia, made big banners for their star player as he visited a stadium in the city amidst much fanfare, as they chanted Egyptian's name. Salah waved at them with a big smile. "People in Grozny welcoming salah Good luck salah in Russia," a fan tweeted.

The Egyptian scored 36 times in 32 appearances to clinch the golden boot in the 2017/18 English Premier League (EPL). He also guided Liverpool to the Champions League final where the Jurgen Klopp-managed side failed to get better off Real Madrid, who clinched their third title in a row.

The Egypt national team arrived in Russia ahead of the World Cup due to start on Thursday. According to reports, 'The Pharaohs' left Cairo International Airport dressed in dark navy blue formal suits paired with white sneakers.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Essam El Hadary, Mohamed El-Shennawy, Sherif Ekramy.

Defenders: Ahmed Fathi, Saad Samir, Ayman Ashraf, Mahmoud Hamdy, Mohamed Abdel-Shafy, Ahmed Hegazi, Ali Gabr, Ahmed Elmohamady, Omar Gaber.

Midfielders: Tarek Hamed, Shikabala, Abdallah Said, Sam Morsy, Mohamed Elneny, Mahmoud Kahraba, Ramadan Sobhi, Mahmoud Hassan, Amr Warda.

Forwards: Marwan Mohsen, Mohamed Salah.

Comments
Topics : Egypt Mohamed Salah 2018 FIFA World Cup Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Salah fans in Grozny, Russia, made big banners for their star
  • The Egypt national team arrived in Russia on Thursday
  • The Egyptian clinched the golden boot in EPL 2017-18
Related Articles
FIFA World Cup: Mohamed Salah Overshadows Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Gets Grand Reception in Russia
FIFA World Cup: Mohamed Salah Overshadows Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Gets Grand Reception in Russia
I
I'm On My Way To Recovery, Mohamed Salah Tells Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi
2018 World Cup: Mohamed Salah
2018 World Cup: Mohamed Salah's Iraqi Lookalike Dreams Of Football Glory
Mohamed Salah Grabbed My Arm First In Champions League Final, Says Sergio Ramos
Mohamed Salah Grabbed My Arm First In Champions League Final, Says Sergio Ramos
FIFA World Cup, Group A Profile: Russia Big Name At Home; Mohamed Salah Grabs Imagination
FIFA World Cup, Group A Profile: Russia Big Name At Home; Mohamed Salah Grabs Imagination
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.