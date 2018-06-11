FIFA World Cup: Mohamed Salah Overshadows Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Gets Grand Reception in Russia

Mohamed Salah arrived in Russia to a grand reception which even five-time Ballon d'Or holders Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi didn't get. Salah fans in Grozny, Russia, made big banners for their star player as he visited a stadium in the city amidst much fanfare, as they chanted Egyptian's name. Salah waved at them with a big smile. "People in Grozny welcoming salah Good luck salah in Russia," a fan tweeted.

The Egyptian scored 36 times in 32 appearances to clinch the golden boot in the 2017/18 English Premier League (EPL). He also guided Liverpool to the Champions League final where the Jurgen Klopp-managed side failed to get better off Real Madrid, who clinched their third title in a row.

The Egypt national team arrived in Russia ahead of the World Cup due to start on Thursday. According to reports, 'The Pharaohs' left Cairo International Airport dressed in dark navy blue formal suits paired with white sneakers.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Essam El Hadary, Mohamed El-Shennawy, Sherif Ekramy.

Defenders: Ahmed Fathi, Saad Samir, Ayman Ashraf, Mahmoud Hamdy, Mohamed Abdel-Shafy, Ahmed Hegazi, Ali Gabr, Ahmed Elmohamady, Omar Gaber.

Midfielders: Tarek Hamed, Shikabala, Abdallah Said, Sam Morsy, Mohamed Elneny, Mahmoud Kahraba, Ramadan Sobhi, Mahmoud Hassan, Amr Warda.

Forwards: Marwan Mohsen, Mohamed Salah.