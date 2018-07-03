World Cup 2018: Japan Fans, Players Clean Stadium, Locker Rooms After Heart-Breaking Exit, Win Applause

Japan played their hearts out against Belgium in the Round of 16 clash on Monday night but were knocked out after a late stoppage time goal scored by the Red Devils side. Despite the heart-breaking loss, Japanese fans set a precedent for fans across the world by cleaning the stadium stands after the match. Not only that, the players even cleaned their dressing room and left a 'Thank You' note written in Russian before leaving the country. This gesture earned accolades from the fans including India cricketer Mohammad Kaif. He posted the images of the Japanese players' act on his official Twitter account. "After being 0-2 down, incredible comeback from Belgium to win 3-2 . But these visuals after the match of Japan fans staying behind to clean the stadium up in spite of the defeat is so wonderful. A wonderful culture and truly class. Hope few of our fans can learn and emulate #BELJPN", he captioned on Twitter.

After being 0-2 down,incredible comeback from Belgium to win 3-2. But these visuals after the match of Japan fans staying behind to clean the stadium up inspite of the defeat is so wonderful. A wonderful culture and truly class. Hope few of our fans can learn and emulate#BELJPN pic.twitter.com/W7NM6vrhWI — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 2, 2018

Japan was winning comfortably 0-2 against Belgium but ended up losing 3-2 with a 94-minute goal from Belgium. This is how they left their locker room. World champions, if you ask me. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/fbai3oyIcf — Ismael Lopez Medel (@ismaelmedel) July 3, 2018

Genki Haraguchi and Takashi Inui scored two sublime goals in a space of four minutes early in the second half to give Japan a 2-0 lead. However, Belgium fought back and eventually won the match 3-2. Jan Vertonghen and Marouane Fellaini scored through two towering headers to put Belgium level and Nacer Chadli scored at the death before the final whistle of the match.

Photo Credit: AFP

Belgium will play Brazil on July 6 in the quarter-finals at the Kazan Arena in Kazan.