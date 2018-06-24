 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018: Toni Kroos Strikes At Death As Holders Germany Come Back From Brink

Updated: 24 June 2018 01:59 IST

Earlier, Mesut Ozil was dropped for Germany's must-win World Cup clash against Sweden in Sochi on Saturday.

World Cup 2018: Toni Kroos Strikes At Death As Holders Germany Come Back From Brink
Kroos scored the winner as Germany defeated Sweden 2-1. © AFP

Toni Kroos rescued holders Germany from the brink of an unthinkable early World Cup exit here Saturday, curling home a sensational winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time to seal a 2-1 win over Sweden. The 10-man reigning champions were in deep trouble when Kroos stepped up to steer in his dramatic winner in the final minute of time added on at Sochi's Fisht Stadium. Before that, a Kroos error had led to Ola Toivonen giving Sweden a 32nd-minute lead and even a Marco Reus equaliser early in the second half appeared to be only a temporary stay of execution for Joachim Loew's men. But the rescue act from Kroos, who had endured another difficult night in the German midfield, is a huge lift to a side who saw Jerome Boateng sent off late in the game.

They now have qualification for the last 16 back in their own hands ahead of their final Group F game against South Korea on Wednesday.

There is still no guarantee that they will avoid the fate of the last two World Cup holders, with Spain four years ago and Italy in 2010 both being knocked out in the group stage.

Not since 1938 have Germany been eliminated from the World Cup in the first round. However, this result, and the manner of it, will provide an almighty boost to the Germans and is a hammer blow to Sweden, who will face off with Mexico in their last match with all still to play for.

Mexico's 2-1 win over South Korea earlier on Saturday had ensured that Germany would be out in the event of a defeat, with a draw little better.

Germany coach Joachim Loew wielded the axe following the shambolic 1-0 loss at the hands of Mexico with which they began their defence of the trophy, with the much-criticised Mesut Ozil and Sami Khedira dropped while Mats Hummels missed out due to injury.

Marco Reus, Sebastian Rudy and Antonio Ruediger were among those who came into the team. But just like against Mexico, Germany's usual composure was not there.

- Sweden denied penalty -

Sweden should have had an early penalty when Marcus Berg was released on goal and, at the point of shooting, was fouled by Boateng.

Berg's effort was saved by Manuel Neuer. Boateng played the man and not the ball, but there was no penalty given and no recourse to the Video Assistant Referee.

It was a warning for the Germans, who were then dealt a body blow -- literally -- when Rudy was left with a bloodied nose after receiving a stray boot in the face.

Ilkay Gundogan replaced him, coming in alongside Kroos, but it was the Real Madrid man who was at fault as Sweden went in front just a minute later.

His pass was pounced upon by the Swedes, who sprung forward, Viktor Claesson picking out Toivonen to control on his chest and lift the ball over Neuer with the aid of a slight deflection.

Loew sent on Mario Gomez in place of Julian Draxler at half-time, and it took just three minutes of the second half for the equaliser to arrive.

Timo Werner's low centre from the left was behind Gomez, who got a touch but not enough to put off Reus from bundling it in.

They then set off in search of the winner, with Gomez twice coming close and fellow substitute Julian Brandt smacking a post late on.

Boateng had already walked by then, seeing a second yellow in the 82nd minute for a foul on Berg.

Hope looked to be gone, but then Kroos exchanged passes with Reus at a free-kick on the left edge of the box and sent a sweet strike into the far corner.

 

 

 

 

Comments
Topics : Germany Sweden 2018 FIFA World Cup Germany vs Sweden, Match 29 Football Toni Kroos
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Mesut Ozil was dropped for Germany's must-win World Cup clash
  • Toni Kroos played a vital cog in the tale of German victory
  • Germany played a dominating first-half only to trail by a goal
Related Articles
World Cup 2018: Toni Kroos Strikes At Death As Holders Germany Come Back From Brink
World Cup 2018: Toni Kroos Strikes At Death As Holders Germany Come Back From Brink
World Cup 2018, Germany vs Sweden Highlights: Toni Kroos Hits Winner As 10-Man Germany Beat Sweden 2-1
World Cup 2018, Germany vs Sweden Highlights: Toni Kroos Hits Winner As 10-Man Germany Beat Sweden 2-1
World Cup 2018, Germany vs Sweden Preview: German World Cup Campaign Seeks Redemption Against Sweden
World Cup 2018, Germany vs Sweden Preview: German World Cup Campaign Seeks Redemption Against Sweden
World Cup 2018, Germany vs Sweden: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup 2018, Germany vs Sweden: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup 2018: Germany World Cup Games Are Now Finals, Says Manuel Neuer
World Cup 2018: Germany World Cup Games Are Now Finals, Says Manuel Neuer
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Russia 2 2 0 0 6
2 Uruguay 2 2 0 0 6
3 Egypt 2 0 0 2 0
4 Saudi Arabia 2 0 0 2 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.