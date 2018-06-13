 ;
 
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

2018 World Cup: Five Kerala Fans Feature In Lionel Messi's Facebook Video Post Ahead Of World Cup

Updated: 13 June 2018 13:28 IST

The youngsters were included in the trending #VamosLeo hashtag launched by Lionel Messi's fan club.

Argentina play their first Group D match on June 16 against debutants Iceland. © AFP

The universal appeal of the FIFA World Cup is reflected in all the hue and cry that is seen surrounding the tournament in nations which have no participation in the tournament and don't even stand a ghost of a chance of making it there in the near future. But superstars like Lionel Messi have millions of fans all around the world and a hashtag #VamosLeo, launched by his fan club, reflects messages from all over the world and the video also includes a clip from five youngsters from Kerala.

The five people in the video, according to the Times of India, are Arakkal Shajeeh Arakkal, Hasif Edappal, Shabeeb Morayur, Shareef Feroke and Adish Thrissur from Malappuram and Thrissur districts of Kerala.

"It was after noticing our posters and banners in support of Argentina players, in Instagram and Facebook, that admins of Messi's official FB page contacted us and they asked us to send a short video in the native language. They used only last portion of the video in their post," the newspaper quoted Shajeeh Arakkal as saying.

The FIFA World Cup begins on June 14, with hosts Russia taking on Saudi Arabia in the opening Group A match at Moscow.

Argentina play their first Group D match on June 16 against debutants Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow.
 

Topics : Argentina Lionel Messi 2018 FIFA World Cup Football
Highlights
  • Superstars like Lionel Messi have millions of fans all around the world
  • The FIFA World Cup 2018 begins on June 14
  • Hosts Russia will take on Saudi Arabia in the opening Group A match
