 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

FIFA World Cup: Defending Champions Germany Arrive In Russia For World Cup

Updated: 12 June 2018 23:24 IST

Germany have won just one of their last six friendlies, but despite the lousy dress rehearsals, the focus is on their opening game in Moscow on Sunday against Mexico.

FIFA World Cup: Defending Champions Germany Arrive In Russia For World Cup
Germany want to become the first team for 56 years to retain the World Cup © AFP

Germany landed in Moscow on Tuesday to attempt to successfully defend their World Cup title and hoping to leave the political controversy surrounding Mesut Ozil and Ilkay Gundogan behind them. The intent is clear -- Germany want to become the first team for 56 years to retain the World Cup. "We want to write history," says Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos. The Germans took off from Frankfurt in pouring rain hoping captain Manuel Neuer will stay fit after eight months on the sidelines with a foot fracture. Their buildup was dogged by the controversy surrounding Ozil and Gundogan after the midfielders, who have Turkish roots, were booed in pre-World Cup friendlies for meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Premier League stars met Erdogan in London last month with Gundogan handing him a signed Manchester City shirt with the message "to my president".

German fans took a dim view of the perceived divided loyalty by booing the pair in a friendly defeat to Austria.

Gundogan has said the meeting was not politically motivated, while Ozil has refused to talk about it during the World Cup.  

"This is his statement, I assume he will stick to it," said team director Oliver Bierhoff during the training camp in Germany.

"Whether that is right or wrong is another matter," added Bierhoff, who said the players did not act "maliciously", but had been "naive".

Off-field distractions aside, the Germans arrived well-prepared and are bringing 26 sets of jerseys among their 12 tonnes of equipment.

- Team to beat -

During the flight, their stars visited the cockpit - Mats Hummels watched over the pilot's shoulder while Jerome Boateng and Marco Reus posed for selfies.

However, the Germans know they are the team to beat in Russia and head coach Joachim Loew said their rivals had all made advances.

"There will be a high standard of opposition. Spain have improved, while Brazil and Argentina are up there."

Germany have won just one of their last six friendlies, but despite the lousy dress rehearsals, the focus is on their opening game in Moscow on Sunday against Mexico.

"The first group game is always a sticking point, because it tingles," said veteran forward Thomas Mueller, who will lead Germany's attack.

Their nervy 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia last Friday is now in the past.

"There is no reason to blubber now, we are world champions," added Mueller.

"We have many players who are in a fit state."

The Germans hope that particularly applies to Neuer, the world-class Bayern Munich goalkeeper who has played just two matches since fracturing his foot last September.

Comments
Topics : 2018 FIFA World Cup Germany Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • 2018 World Cup starts on June 14 in Russia
  • Germany are the defending champions
  • Spain, Brazil, Belgium and France are the other contenders
Related Articles
FIFA World Cup: Defending Champions Germany Arrive In Russia For World Cup
FIFA World Cup: Defending Champions Germany Arrive In Russia For World Cup
FIFA World Cup, Top 5 Contenders: Germany Look To Defend Title; Spain Remain Dark Horses
FIFA World Cup, Top 5 Contenders: Germany Look To Defend Title; Spain Remain Dark Horses
FIFA World Cup: Timo Werner Shines vs Saudi Arabia In Warm-Up As Nervy Germany End Winless Streak
FIFA World Cup: Timo Werner Shines vs Saudi Arabia In Warm-Up As Nervy Germany End Winless Streak
Injured Mesut Ozil To Miss Germany
Injured Mesut Ozil To Miss Germany's Final World Cup Warm-Up
Germany Go To World Cup Atop FIFA Rankings, India Steady At 97th Spot
Germany Go To World Cup Atop FIFA Rankings, India Steady At 97th Spot
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Russia 0 0 0 0 0
2 Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0
3 Egypt 0 0 0 0 0
4 Saudi Arabia 0 0 0 0 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.