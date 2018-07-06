 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018: Antoine Griezmann Did Not Celebrate Goal Out Of 'Respect' For Uruguay
Read In

Updated: 06 July 2018 22:50 IST

Antoine Griezmann scored France's second goal in the 2-0 win in the 61st minute

World Cup 2018: Antoine Griezmann Did Not Celebrate Goal Out Of
Antoine Griezmann scored the second goal for France © AFP

Antoine Griezmann said he did not celebrate his goal against Uruguay in the World Cup quarter-final out of "respect" for the South American nation. Griezmann scored France's second goal in the 2-0 win in the 61st minute, when his long-range strike found its way into the net after a mistake from Uruguay's goalkeeper Fernando Muslera. Instead of celebrating, Griezmann stood still as French players rushed to him, despite scoring the goal that helped secure his country's first World Cup semi-final in 12 years. "I didn't celebrate that goal because when I started as a professional footballer I was supported by a Uruguayan, who showed me the good and the bad of football," he said.

"Out of respect, I thought it was not appropriate to celebrate that goal."

In the run-up to the match, Griezmann had spoken about his affinity with Uruguay and his friendship with two Uruguayan players, Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin.

Griezmann plays his club football with Gimenez and Godin at Atletico Madrid and even turned up at the airport wearing a Uruguay shirt to greet his teammates when they qualified for Russia.

Before Friday's match, Griezmann turned up at the Nizhny Novgorod stadium drinking mate tea, a popular drink in Uruguay.

Not celebrating a goal against a former club has become standard in domestic football, but Griezmann may have been the first player to do at international level, especially at a World Cup.

However he has failed to convince everyone about his affinity with Uruguay.

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, when asked about Griezmann prior to the match, replied honestly: "Antoine, no matter how much he says that he's half-Uruguayan is French and does not know what the Uruguayan feeling is," said Suarez.

"He does not know the dedication and effort that Uruguayans make from boys to be able to succeed in football with so few people."

Comments
Topics : Uruguay France 2018 FIFA World Cup Uruguay vs France, Quarter-Final 1 Antoine Griezmann Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • France are into the semi-finals of the World Cup for the first time since
  • Raphael Varane headed France into a first-half lead
  • Uruguay threw bodies forward in the closing stages but to no avail
Related Articles
World Cup 2018: Antoine Griezmann Did Not Celebrate Goal Out Of
World Cup 2018: Antoine Griezmann Did Not Celebrate Goal Out Of 'Respect' For Uruguay
FIFA World Cup: Antoinne Griezmann Inspires France Past Punchless Uruguay
FIFA World Cup: Antoinne Griezmann Inspires France Past Punchless Uruguay
World Cup 2018 Preview: Uruguay
World Cup 2018 Preview: Uruguay's Immovable Defence Against France's Unstoppable Attack
World Cup 2018, Uruguay vs France: We Can "Control" Kylian Mbappe In Quarters, Says Luis Suarez
World Cup 2018, Uruguay vs France: We Can "Control" Kylian Mbappe In Quarters, Says Luis Suarez
World Cup 2018, France vs Peru Highlights Football Score: France Beat Peru 1-0 To Enter Last 16
World Cup 2018, France vs Peru Highlights Football Score: France Beat Peru 1-0 To Enter Last 16
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Uruguay 3 3 0 0 9
2 Russia 3 2 0 1 6
3 Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 3
4 Egypt 3 0 0 3 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.