World Cup 2018, Uruguay vs Russia: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Written off as no-hopers before the World Cup, Russia head to the Volga River city of Samara for a game which will see the winner secure top spot in Group A following the elimination of Saudi Arabia and Egypt.
World Cup hosts Russia are surfing a wave of national euphoria as they head into Monday's encounter against two-time champions Uruguay after delighting their fans with a scintillating start to the tournament. Written off as no-hopers before the World Cup, Russia head to the Volga River city of Samara for a game which will see the winner secure top spot in Group A following the elimination of Saudi Arabia and Egypt. A draw would also be good enough to give Russia first place, thanks to the eight goals from two matches that have made believers out of fans used to decades of World Cup futility. Both teams then face the likely prospect of going up against either Spain or Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the last 16 - although underdogs Iran are still in the running in a tight Group B. Uruguay however are likely to provide the type of stern test Russia will need to overcome if they are launch an extended run in the knockout rounds. Yet the hosts are brimming with confidence having made it past the group stage of a World Cup for the first time since the Soviet Union lost to Belgium in the last 16 in 1986.
When is World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Russia match?
The World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Russia match will take place on Monday, June 25, 2018.
Where is World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Russia match?
The World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Russia match will be played at the Samara Arena.
What time does the World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Russia match begin?
The World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Russia match begins at 07:30 pm (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Russia match?
The World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Russia match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.
How do I watch online live streaming of the World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Russia match?
The World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Russia match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.
All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters.