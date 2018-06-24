World Cup 2018, Uruguay vs Russia: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

World Cup hosts Russia are surfing a wave of national euphoria as they head into Monday's encounter against two-time champions Uruguay after delighting their fans with a scintillating start to the tournament. Written off as no-hopers before the World Cup, Russia head to the Volga River city of Samara for a game which will see the winner secure top spot in Group A following the elimination of Saudi Arabia and Egypt. A draw would also be good enough to give Russia first place, thanks to the eight goals from two matches that have made believers out of fans used to decades of World Cup futility. Both teams then face the likely prospect of going up against either Spain or Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the last 16 - although underdogs Iran are still in the running in a tight Group B. Uruguay however are likely to provide the type of stern test Russia will need to overcome if they are launch an extended run in the knockout rounds. Yet the hosts are brimming with confidence having made it past the group stage of a World Cup for the first time since the Soviet Union lost to Belgium in the last 16 in 1986.