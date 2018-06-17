World Cup 2018, Tunisia vs England: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Hailed for modern man-management, openness with a normally fiercely critical press and putting his faith in youth, Gareth Southgate has avoided many of the pre-tournament pitfalls that have undone his predecessors as England manager. However, the real test of Southgate's abilities to lead his country on the biggest stage will come when England face Tunisia in their World Cup opener in Volgograd on Monday. When Southgate was promoted from his role as under-21 manager in the wake of a scandal that saw Sam Allardyce sacked after just 67 days and one match in charge of Three Lions last September, the appointment was labelled by many as uninspiring and a safe option by the Football Association. Yet, Southgate's tenure has so far defied expectations. Joe Hart and Jack Wilshere were among the more experienced names jettisoned as he picked the third youngest squad on show in Russia. Off the field, he has fostered a relaxed atmosphere while also facing up to difficult issues such as fears over racial abuse in Russia and left-back Danny Rose revealing on the eve of the tournament he has suffered from depression.
When is World Cup 2018 Tunisia vs England match?
The World Cup 2018 Tunisia vs England match will take place on Monday, June 18, 2018.
Where is World Cup 2018 Tunisia vs England match?
The World Cup 2018 Tunisia vs England match will be played at Volgograd Arena.
What time does The World Cup 2018 Tunisia vs England match begin?
The World Cup 2018 Tunisia vs England match begins at 11:30 pm (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the World Cup 2018 Tunisia vs England match?
The World Cup 2018 Tunisia vs England match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.
How do I watch online live streaming of the World Cup 2018 Tunisia vs England match?
The World Cup 2018 Tunisia vs England match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.
All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters.