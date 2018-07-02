 
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018: 'That's Life' Says Andres Iniesta After Spain Farewell Ends In Defeat

Updated: 02 July 2018 02:29 IST

Iniesta, who made his debut in 2006, has won two European Championship (2008 and 2010) with Spain during his 12-year long international career.

World Cup 2018:
Andres Iniesta made his debut for Spain in 2006. © AFP

Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta said Sunday his international career had ended on a bitter note after his side were knocked out of the World Cup by Russia on penalties. "It was not a good way to say goodbye, but football and life are like that," said Iniesta, after his 131st and last appearance for his country. "I am leaving with a nasty taste in the mouth. We screwed ourselves because we didn't manage to make that extra step." Spain coach Fernando Hierro left 34-year-old Iniesta on the bench for the last-16 match against Russia, but he came on as a second-half substitute.

The match ended 1-1 following extra-time and Russia won 4-3 in a penalty shootout after Iago Aspas' effort was saved by Igor Akinfeev. Spain joined Argentina, Portugal and Germany among the big guns to have been eliminated from this World Cup, but Iniesta said he believed the future for the Spain team was bright.

"The important thing is to get back to successful ways, which isn't always an easy thing to do. It's harder that it might appear. But there is a new generation, we have high-level players."

Eight years ago Iniesta scored the goal that gave Spain their first ever World Cup in South Africa.

The Barcelona great is joining Japanese club Vissel Kobe next season.

Spain Russia Andres Iniesta 2018 FIFA World Cup Spain vs Russia, Round of 16 Football
