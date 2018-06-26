 
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018, Switzerland vs Costa Rica: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 26 June 2018 15:03 IST

Switzerland would be hoping to seal off a Round of 16 spot from Group E.

Switzerland have 4 points from two matches, the same as Brazil. © AFP

Switzerland, on a roll after a draw against Brazil and a victory over Serbia, would be very keen to notch up maximum points against Costa Rica in their last FIFA World Cup 2018 Group E contest. Switzerland have 4 points from two matches, the same as Brazil and are one ahead of Serbia. Costa Rica, however, won't be a walkover, even though they have little to show for their efforts. They however stretched Brazil to the limit and the Swiss would do well not to take them lightly. They would also be hoping that Serbia doesn't create an upset against Brazil.

When is FIFA World Cup 2018 Switzerland vs Costa Rica match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Switzerland vs Costa Rica match will take place on June 27, 2018.

Where is FIFA World Cup 2018 Switzerland vs Costa Rica match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Switzerland vs Costa Rica match will be played at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

What time does the FIFA World Cup 2018 Switzerland vs Costa Rica match begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Switzerland vs Costa Rica match begins at 11:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 Switzerland vs Costa Rica match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Switzerland vs Costa Rica match will be shown on Sony Six SD and HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Switzerland vs Costa Rica match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Switzerland vs Costa Rica match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters.

Comments
