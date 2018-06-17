World Cup 2018, Sweden vs South Korea: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Sweden have moved on from the Zlatan Ibrahimovic era and are focusing only on the World Cup, team captain Andreas Granqvist said Tuesday after arriving at their Black Sea coast team base. The 36-year-old Swedish icon retired from the national team after Euro 2016 but speculation lingered in the run-up to the squad announcement last month that the former Juventus, AC Milan, Barcelona and Manchester United striker could make an international comeback. Granqvist replaced Ibrahimovic as captain, and won the Swedish footballer of the year award in 2017, the first time anyone other than his predecessor won the award since 2006. In Group F, Sweden open their World Cup against South Korea in Nizhny Novgorod on June 18, before facing reigning World champions Germany and Mexico. Coach Janne Andersson said he was not concerned that the Nordic side has won just one of six games since dramatically ousting Italy in a playoff last November. Sweden also beat France in qualifying and came ahead of the Netherlands who failed to make it to Russia. Apart from a minor concern over a John Guidetti wrist sprain, the Swedish camp reported no injury worries.
When is World Cup 2018 Sweden vs South Korea match?
The World Cup 2018 Sweden vs South Korea match will take place on Monday, June 18, 2018.
Where is World Cup 2018 Sweden vs South Korea match?
The World Cup 2018 Sweden vs South Korea match will be played at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.
What time does The World Cup 2018 Sweden vs South Korea match begin?
The World Cup 2018 Sweden vs South Korea match begins at 05:30 pm (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the World Cup 2018 Sweden vs South Korea match?
The World Cup 2018 Sweden vs South Korea match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.
How do I watch online live streaming of the World Cup 2018 Sweden vs South Korea match?
The World Cup 2018 Sweden vs South Korea match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.
All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters.