World Cup 2018, Sweden vs England, Quarter-Final: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

Updated: 06 July 2018 11:57 IST

Confidence in England is soaring after the team ended a long wait to win a World Cup penalty shootout, squeezing past Colombia in a tense and bad-tempered last-16 tie in Moscow.

Sweden have arguably faced a much tougher path to get to the last eight. © AFP

Enthused by an exciting young squad and a potentially kind draw against Sweden in Saturday's quarter-final, England fans are starting to believe they can end a 52-year wait to win the World Cup. But the obdurate Scandinavians have a habit of upsetting the odds, particularly against England, having lost just one of eight previous competitive meetings. Confidence in England is soaring after the team ended a long wait to win a World Cup penalty shootout, squeezing past Colombia in a tense and bad-tempered last-16 tie in Moscow. Sweden have arguably faced a much tougher path to get to the last eight, eliminating the Netherlands and Italy in qualifying just to get to Russia and then emerging as winners of Group F as holders Germany crashed out.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2018 Sweden vs England Quarter-Final match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Sweden vs England Quarter-Final will take place on July 7, 2018.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2018 Sweden vs England Quarter-Final match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Sweden vs England Quarter-Final match will be played at the Samara Arena.

What time does the FIFA World Cup 2018 Sweden vs England Quarter-Final match begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Sweden vs England Quarter-Final match begins at 07:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 Sweden vs England Quarter-Final match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Sweden vs England Quarter-Final match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Sweden vs England Quarter-Final match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Sweden vs England Quarter-Final match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters.

  • England fans are starting to believe they can end a 52-year wait
  • Sweden emerged as winners of Group F as holders Germany crashed out
  • The obdurate Scandinavians have a habit of upsetting the odds
World Cup 2018, Sweden vs England Preview: Sweden's Defence Meets England's Attack In Last Eight Showdown
World Cup 2018: Sweden Talisman Emil Forsberg Brushes Off Zlatan Ibrahimovic Comparisons
