World Cup 2018, Sweden vs England, Quarter-Final: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Confidence in England is soaring after the team ended a long wait to win a World Cup penalty shootout, squeezing past Colombia in a tense and bad-tempered last-16 tie in Moscow.
Enthused by an exciting young squad and a potentially kind draw against Sweden in Saturday's quarter-final, England fans are starting to believe they can end a 52-year wait to win the World Cup. But the obdurate Scandinavians have a habit of upsetting the odds, particularly against England, having lost just one of eight previous competitive meetings. Confidence in England is soaring after the team ended a long wait to win a World Cup penalty shootout, squeezing past Colombia in a tense and bad-tempered last-16 tie in Moscow. Sweden have arguably faced a much tougher path to get to the last eight, eliminating the Netherlands and Italy in qualifying just to get to Russia and then emerging as winners of Group F as holders Germany crashed out.
When is the FIFA World Cup 2018 Sweden vs England Quarter-Final match?
The FIFA World Cup 2018 Sweden vs England Quarter-Final will take place on July 7, 2018.
Where is the FIFA World Cup 2018 Sweden vs England Quarter-Final match?
The FIFA World Cup 2018 Sweden vs England Quarter-Final match will be played at the Samara Arena.
What time does the FIFA World Cup 2018 Sweden vs England Quarter-Final match begin?
The FIFA World Cup 2018 Sweden vs England Quarter-Final match begins at 07:30 pm (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 Sweden vs England Quarter-Final match?
The FIFA World Cup 2018 Sweden vs England Quarter-Final match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.
How do I watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Sweden vs England Quarter-Final match?
The FIFA World Cup 2018 Sweden vs England Quarter-Final match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.
