World Cup 2018, Spain vs Russia Round Of 16: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

Updated: 30 June 2018 11:54 IST

Russia make their first World Cup knockout stage appearance in the post-Soviet era as the ultimate underdogs.

Russia arrived at the finals winless in eight months before finding some badly-needed form. © AFP

Hosts Russia must rebound quickly for Sunday's World Cup last 16 clash with Spain, the 2010 champions who have slipped under the radar after a tumultuous start to the tournament. Resounding wins over Saudi Arabia and Egypt elevated expectations for Stanislav Cherchesov's side before they were dealt a dose of reality in a 3-0 loss to Uruguay. Dismissed as no-hopers little over a fortnight ago, Russia will try to get back onboard a wave of national euphoria and pull off what striker Artem Dzyuba called a "minor miracle". They make their first World Cup knockout stage appearance in the post-Soviet era as the ultimate underdogs. While Russia arrived at the finals winless in eight months before finding some badly-needed form, one of their better results in that period came in a 3-3 draw with Spain last November. For Sergei Ignashevich, one of three holdovers from the Russia side that lost to Spain in the semi-finals of Euro 2008, there are no secrets about their upcoming opponents. 

When is FIFA World Cup 2018 Spain vs Russia Round of 16 match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Spain vs Russia Round of 16 match will take place on July 1, 2018.

Where is FIFA World Cup 2018 Spain vs Russia Round of 16 match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Spain vs Russia Round of 16 match will be played at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow.

What time does the FIFA World Cup 2018 Spain vs Russia​ Round of 16 match begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Spain vs Russia Round of 16 match begins at 07:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 Spain vs Russia​ Round of 16 match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Spain vs Russia Round of 16 match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Spain vs Russia Round of 16 match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Spain vs Russia Round of 16 match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters.

Highlights
  • Russia will try to get back onboard a wave of national euphoria
  • The 2010 champions have slipped under the radar after a tumultuous start
  • Russia arrived at the finals winless in eight months
