 
don't
miss
More Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018, South Korea vs Mexico: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 22 June 2018 14:23 IST

South Korea are teetering on the brink, after a 1-0 defeat by Sweden left them needing at least a draw, and probably a win, against Mexico to keep any hopes of progressing from Group F alive.

World Cup 2018, South Korea vs Mexico: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Son Heung-min blamed himself for the opening loss. © AFP

South Korea's Son Heung-min is bearing the weight of expectation at the World Cup just as heavily as Mohamed Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane. Even Lionel Messi, whose bid to add a World Cup to his career collection has become something of a communal objective for football, enjoys the support of a star-studded Argentinian side, from Angel Di Maria to Javier Mascherano to Sergio Aguero. For Son and South Korea, the pressure is shared in the kind of unequal measure that perhaps only Salah would know with Egypt, before his own tournament was hampered by injury. South Korea are teetering on the brink too, after a 1-0 defeat by Sweden left them needing at least a draw, and probably a win, against Mexico on Saturday to keep any hopes of progressing from Group F alive. Son blamed himself for the opening loss.

When is World Cup 2018 South Korea vs Mexico match?

The World Cup 2018 South Korea vs Mexico match will take place on Saturday, June 23, 2018.

Where is World Cup 2018 South Korea vs Mexico match?

The World Cup 2018 South Korea vs Mexico match will be played at Rostov Arena.

What time does the World Cup 2018 South Korea vs Mexico match begin?

The World Cup 2018 South Korea vs Mexico match begins at 08:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the World Cup 2018 South Korea vs Mexico match?

The World Cup 2018 South Korea vs Mexico match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the World Cup 2018 South Korea vs Mexico match?

The World Cup 2018 South Korea vs Mexico match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters.
 

Comments
Topics : Korea Republic Mexico Rostov Arena 2018 FIFA World Cup Football Korea Republic vs Mexico, Match 28
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Son Heung-min is bearing the weight of expectation at the World Cup
  • For Son and South Korea, the pressure is shared in unequal measures
  • Mohamed Salah's tournament was hampered by injury
Related Articles
World Cup 2018, South Korea vs Mexico: Pressure On Son Heung-Min To Save South Korea
World Cup 2018, South Korea vs Mexico: Pressure On Son Heung-Min To Save South Korea's World Cup
World Cup 2018, South Korea vs Mexico: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup 2018, South Korea vs Mexico: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Russia 2 2 0 0 6
2 Uruguay 2 2 0 0 6
3 Egypt 2 0 0 2 0
4 Saudi Arabia 2 0 0 2 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.