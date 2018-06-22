World Cup 2018, South Korea vs Mexico: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
South Korea are teetering on the brink, after a 1-0 defeat by Sweden left them needing at least a draw, and probably a win, against Mexico to keep any hopes of progressing from Group F alive.
South Korea's Son Heung-min is bearing the weight of expectation at the World Cup just as heavily as Mohamed Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane. Even Lionel Messi, whose bid to add a World Cup to his career collection has become something of a communal objective for football, enjoys the support of a star-studded Argentinian side, from Angel Di Maria to Javier Mascherano to Sergio Aguero. For Son and South Korea, the pressure is shared in the kind of unequal measure that perhaps only Salah would know with Egypt, before his own tournament was hampered by injury. South Korea are teetering on the brink too, after a 1-0 defeat by Sweden left them needing at least a draw, and probably a win, against Mexico on Saturday to keep any hopes of progressing from Group F alive. Son blamed himself for the opening loss.
When is World Cup 2018 South Korea vs Mexico match?
The World Cup 2018 South Korea vs Mexico match will take place on Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Where is World Cup 2018 South Korea vs Mexico match?
The World Cup 2018 South Korea vs Mexico match will be played at Rostov Arena.
What time does the World Cup 2018 South Korea vs Mexico match begin?
The World Cup 2018 South Korea vs Mexico match begins at 08:30 pm (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the World Cup 2018 South Korea vs Mexico match?
The World Cup 2018 South Korea vs Mexico match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.
How do I watch online live streaming of the World Cup 2018 South Korea vs Mexico match?
The World Cup 2018 South Korea vs Mexico match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.
All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters.