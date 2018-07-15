World Cup 2018: Sourav Ganguly Arrives In Moscow For France vs Croatia Final

With the entire nation gearing up for the FIFA World Cup 2018 final between France and Croatia, former India cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly also decided to get into the football fever and arrived in Moscow to witness the live action of the grand finale. Ganguly took to Twitter and shared a photo of him arriving at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium , the venue for the summit clash. "In Moscow for the World Cup final ..what an atmosphere," Ganguly's post read.

In Moscow for the World Cup final ..what an atmosphere pic.twitter.com/DfWZAJKVnH — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 15, 2018

On my way to Moscow for the final after a long day of cricket pic.twitter.com/Ek7nhKxaJN — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 14, 2018

Ganguly represented India in 311 ODIs and 113 Tests.

He has scored 11363 ODIs runs in ODIs at an average of 41.02, including 22 centuries and 72 fifties.

The 46-year-old has 7212 Test runs under his belt at an average of 42.17. He has 16 centuries and 35 fifties to his name.

Ganguly, who made his Test debut against England in 1996 at Lord's, also claimed 32 Test wickets and 100 ODI wickets in his glittering career.

France will bid to win their second FIFA World Cup title as they will start as slight favourites against maiden finalists Croatia in the title-decider.