World Cup 2018: Shah Rukh Khan Was As Stressed As Diego Maradona. Here's Proof

Diego Maradona roared through every anguished second of Argentina's rollercoaster World Cup victory over Nigeria on Tuesday before triggering alarm with a health scare after the final whistle. Lionel Messi may have dominated the on-field action in Saint Petersburg, but from his VIP box in the stands Maradona reigned supreme as the undisputed centre of attention. The 57-year-old football legend started the evening dancing playfully with a female Nigeria fan, saluting and waving to well-wishers applauding him in the moments before kick-off. Like many others, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was on the edge of his seat as he cheered for Argentina.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter and wrote, "Uff this Maradona adds so much stress. Love the Nigerian team but have to have Argentina in the play offs. My Phews continue..." This is not the first time that King Khan had an adrenaline rush while watching a game of football. Earlier too, he has mentioned on his Twitter handle how his favourite teams are testing his blood pressure. "My favourite teams are testing my blood pressure. Double phew Germany!!!," read one of his tweets.

Uff this Maradona adds so much stress. Love the Nigerian team but have to have Argentina in the play offs. My Phews continue... — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 26, 2018

Throughout Argentina's nerve-shredding 2-1 victory, which secured the South American giants' passage into the last 16, the host broadcaster television feed regularly cut to images of Maradona as the tension mounted.

Maradona's animated celebrations attracted a lot of reactions on Twitter. Some even called him "possessed".

Diego Maradona has been possessed.......by the spirit of Pablo Escobar. pic.twitter.com/fqFLCXIfEN — Graham Kingsbury (@grayjam68) June 26, 2018

When Messi gave Argentina the lead early in the first half, Maradona screamed his delight, crossing his hands across his chest and gazing to the heavens.

The 1986 World Cup-winner looked increasingly frazzled as the game wore on, at one stage slumped forward in his seat just before half-time.

After Nigeria made it 1-1 from the penalty spot after the break -- a scoreline that would have sent Argentina crashing out of the tournament -- Maradona grew increasingly distraught.

By the 80th minute he sat with his hands covering his face, unable to watch as the seconds ticked towards a footballing calamity for Argentina.

Yet when Marcos Rojo swept in a sumptuous volley with four minutes remaining, Maradona exploded with emotion, shouting an obscene insult before raising the middle finger of each hand in the direction of the pitch.

But the jubilation turned to alarm soon after the final whistle when a video emerged on social media of Maradona walking with difficulty and being guided into the dining room of the VIP section by two friends. Other photographs showed two uniformed paramedics attending to him, with one appearing to take his pulse.

Argentina media reported that Maradona had suffered a spike in his blood pressure. Argentinian newspaper Ole later reported that Maradona was able to walk and had gone to his hotel. Maradona has had a series of health problems, including cocaine addiction.

In 2007 he reportedly came close to death after being admitted to a hospital in Buenos Aires to be treated for hepatitis and substance abuse.

As images of him being treated by paramedics went viral late Tuesday, some commentators expressed concern about his health.

(With AFP Inputs)