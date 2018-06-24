 
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018, Saudi Arabia vs Egypt: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 24 June 2018 12:32 IST

Saudi Arabia opened the tournament with a 5-0 loss to the Russians and have yet to score a goal this tournament.

It has been a particularly disappointing campaign for Egypt. © AFP

Saudi Arabia and Egypt are essentially battling for third place in Group A when they face off at the Volgograd Arena, after the two sides both lost their opening two World Cup matches. It has been a particularly disappointing campaign for Egypt, who were already dealt a blow heading into the competition knowing that their star forward Mohamed Salah was still sustaining a shoulder injury. They lost 1-0 to Uruguay in their opening fixture and were thumped 3-1 by Russia in the next one. Saudi Arabia opened the tournament with a 5-0 loss to the Russians and have yet to score a goal this tournament.

When is World Cup 2018 Saudi Arabia vs Egypt match?

The World Cup 2018 Saudi Arabia vs Egypt match will take place on Monday, June 25, 2018.

Where is World Cup 2018 Saudi Arabia vs Egypt match?

The World Cup 2018 Saudi Arabia vs Egypt match will be played at the Volgograd Arena.

What time does the World Cup 2018 Saudi Arabia vs Egypt match begin?

The World Cup 2018 Saudi Arabia vs Egypt match begins at 07:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the World Cup 2018 Saudi Arabia vs Egypt match?

The World Cup 2018 Saudi Arabia vs Egypt match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the World Cup 2018 Saudi Arabia vs Egypt match?

The World Cup 2018 Saudi Arabia vs Egypt match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters.

Highlights
  • Saudi Arabia and Egypt are essentially battling for third place
  • Egypt's star forward Mohamed Salah was sustaining a shoulder injury
  • Saudi Arabia have yet to score a goal this tournament
Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Russia 2 2 0 0 6
2 Uruguay 2 2 0 0 6
3 Egypt 2 0 0 2 0
4 Saudi Arabia 2 0 0 2 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
