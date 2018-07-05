World Cup 2018: Russia Enjoying Advantage At World Cup Due To Fan Support

Russia has a strong team and it has an additional advantage at the FIFA World Cup in the form of support from the fans, Croatia forward Ante Rebic said. Croatia got to the first position in Group D and won 3-2 on penalties in extra time in the knockouts match against Denmark. It will face Russia in the quarterfinals on July 7 here, reports Tass news agency. "Russia showed good football at the group stage and in the game against Spanish ," Rebic said on Wednesday. "It's a very strong team and what's more it's playing at home and this will be a really big advantage for the Russians. As for ourselves, we're focusing on our team and (this is) our strongest side (till) now."

He said at the minimum his team would repeat the success it had at the World Cup in France in 1998 where it got the bronze medal.

"My whole family watched that championship and I remember how we celebrated the success then and I feel proud," Rebic said.

"It's true, of course, that 20 years had passed and now the teams show different types of football but still it was a fantastic result for Team Croatia then."

Rebic called the team's captain and midfielder Luka Mudric the best Croatian player.

"Luka is our captain and leading player and one of the world's best players. He can get the title of the best player but it's too premature to speak about it, since now we're entering the quarterfinals and several matches are still ahead of us."