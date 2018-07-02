 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018: Harry Kane-Led England Favourites Against Colombia

Updated: 02 July 2018 16:50 IST

England would like to believe that Harry Kane and the rest will be good enough to get past Colombia.

World Cup 2018: Harry Kane-Led England Favourites Against Colombia
England will take on Colombia on Tuesday in Moscow. © AFP

After defending champions Germany, Argentina and Spain's shocking departure from the FIFA World Cup 2018, England are seen as one of the favourites to lift the coveted trophy. With an aim to book a quarter-final berth, England will take on Colombia on Tuesday in Moscow. Sweden will play Switzerland in St. Petersburg earlier the same day. England have projected this World Cup as a fresh start for a new generation but the team's record of failure in penalty shoot-outs may not be so easy to forget. The winner of the match between England and Colombia in Moscow will play whoever comes out on top in the clash between Switzerland and Sweden -- but first England have to overcome the quarter-finalists from the last World Cup.

"We're not the favourites, we're playing against the country that invented football," said 32-year-old Espanyol midfielder Sanchez.

"But we have our own weapons and once the game starts the only thing that matters is on the pitch. Matches like this are won by small details. Colombia fear no one now."

The Colombia camp are crossing their fingers over the fitness of James Rodriguez, the top-scorer at the World Cup four years ago, who limped off in their last group match against Senegal with what appeared to be a recurrence of a groin injury.

Sanchez gave no update on his readiness for the match.

"James is a great player but I am sure that if he doesn't play there will be other players who can make a difference," he said. "Each one of us here is prepared and ready to play and whoever plays will do their best."

England striker Harry Kane was rested in the Belgium defeat but is still top of the goal-scoring charts in Russia, with five goals in two matches.

However, Sanchez said it would be foolish for Colombia to focus too much on the Tottenham man.

"Harry Kane is an emblematic player who has demonstrated his quality at this World Cup but we are not only facing him, we're playing against the whole England team, who have a lot of key players," said Sanchez, who knows English football well, having spent two seasons with Aston Villa from 2014 to 2016.

Kane leads the race for the Golden Boot but was kept in reserve by Gareth Southgate for a 1-0 defeat to Belgium that meant the Three Lions finished second in Group G, to keep him fresh for England's last-16 clash with Colombia.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics : Harry Kane England Colombia 2018 FIFA World Cup Football Colombia vs England, Round of 16
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • England are seen as one of the favourites to lift the coveted trophy
  • England will take on Colombia on Tuesday in Moscow
  • Sweden will play Switzerland in St. Petersburg earlier the same day
Related Articles
World Cup 2018: Harry Kane-Led England Favourites Against Colombia
World Cup 2018: Harry Kane-Led England Favourites Against Colombia
FIFA World Cup 2018, Colombia vs England, Round Of 16: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
FIFA World Cup 2018, Colombia vs England, Round Of 16: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup 2018: James Rodriguez Suffers Calf Injury, Doubtful For England Match
World Cup 2018: James Rodriguez Suffers Calf Injury, Doubtful For England Match
World Cup 2018: Harry Kane Says He Can Score In Every World Cup Game
World Cup 2018: Harry Kane Says He Can Score In Every World Cup Game
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Uruguay 3 3 0 0 9
2 Russia 3 2 0 1 6
3 Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 3
4 Egypt 3 0 0 3 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.