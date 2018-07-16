World Cup 2018: Priceless Moments From Victorious France's Dressing Room

France scored twice in each half as they beat a combative Croatia 4-2 in a dramatic final to win the FIFA World Cup for the second time in 20 years at the jam-packed Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Sunday. The victorious French players danced and showered their manager Didier Deschamps in drinks as they celebrated their massive win in the summit clash. Here's a sneak peek into the France's dressing room after the Hugo Lloris' team clinched the coveted trophy.

CHAMPIONS DU MONDE!!!! VIVE LA FRANCE!!!! pic.twitter.com/nUN9TKV5pJ — Lucas Hernndez (@LucasHernandez) July 15, 2018

A first-ever own goal in a World Cup final gave France the lead as Mario Mandzukic headed a free-kick into his own net in the 18th minute but Croatia pulled level through a strike from Ivan Perisic in the 28th minute.

Antoine Griezmann converted a penalty in the 38th minute to regain France's lead which was further increased to 3-1 by Paul Pogba in the 59th minute.

Kylian Mbappe (65th) made it 4-1 before Mandzukic pounced on a blunder from goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to reduce the difference to two in the 69th minute, giving some hope to Croatia. But the third goal from Croatia never arrived as the talented French side sealed a deserving triumph.