World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Morocco: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Cristiano Ronaldo, the current leading goal-scorer in FIFA World Cup 2018, thanks to his sensational hat-trick against Spain in their opening Group A match on Matchday One, will be seeking to add to his personal kitty and ensure that Portugal get full points when they take on Morocco. The Africans had the agony of seeing a 95th minute self-goal against Iran snatch a draw from their grasp and they will certainly be up against it after Portugal's first-match showing. Cristiano Ronaldo will be the cornerstone for Portugal's efforts and he looks to be in unstoppable form as of now.
When is World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Morocco match?
The World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Morocco match will take place on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.
Where is World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Morocco match?
The World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Morocco match will be played at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow.
What time does the World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Morocco match begin?
The World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Morocco match begins at 5:30 pm (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Morocco match?
The World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Morocco match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.
How do I watch online live streaming of the World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Morocco match?
The World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Morocco match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.
All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters.