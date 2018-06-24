 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018: Paul Pogba Uncertain About His France Future

Updated: 24 June 2018 18:43 IST

The Manchester United player, who is just 25-year-old also said he is realistic and might not get a call-up to represent his country.

World Cup 2018: Paul Pogba Uncertain About His France Future
Pogba had a difficult season in the English Premier League (EPL). © AFP

Star French midfielder Paul Pogba showed uncertainty over his future with the national team as he insisted that there might be better young prospects to pick-up from in future for the FIFA World Cup. The Manchester United player, who is just 25-year-old also said he is realistic and might not get a call-up to represent his country in the future. However, Pogba has been the key for France in both their wins. He scored the winning goal from a long-range effort that gave his side a win over Australia in their opening fixture of the marquee football tournament.

Pogba had a difficult season in the English Premier League (EPL), where he was criticized and at times and left out of the starting XI by Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho. He has also been a target for the French press, who had also called for him to be dropped from the starting XI for his country. He admitted that the nature of football with new players always pressing for a place in the team means he cannot take anything for granted.

"This might be my last World Cup," said the midfielder.

"I am realistic. We don't know if I will be called up and maybe other players will be better than me," he added.

Pogba made his international debut in 2013 and was named the best young player in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and he made it plain that he has no intention of turning his back on international football.

"I hope that I will be able to play in more (World Cups), I have already had the chance to play in two and some players can only dream of playing in just one," he concluded.

(With IANS inputs)

 

Comments
Topics : France Paul Pogba 2018 FIFA World Cup Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The Manchester United player said he is realistic
  • Pogba made his international debut in 2013
  • This might be my last World Cup, said the midfielder
Related Articles
World Cup 2018: Paul Pogba Uncertain About His France Future
World Cup 2018: Paul Pogba Uncertain About His France Future
World Cup 2018, France vs Peru Highlights Football Score: France Beat Peru 1-0 To Enter Last 16
World Cup 2018, France vs Peru Highlights Football Score: France Beat Peru 1-0 To Enter Last 16
VAR System Used For First Time In World Cup History To Award Penalty
VAR System Used For First Time In World Cup History To Award Penalty
World Cup 2018: Antoine Griezmann Hits Historic VAR Penalty As France Squeeze Past Australia
World Cup 2018: Antoine Griezmann Hits Historic VAR Penalty As France Squeeze Past Australia
World Cup France vs Australia Highlights: Paul Pogba Winner Helps France Secure 2-1 Win vs Australia
World Cup France vs Australia Highlights: Paul Pogba Winner Helps France Secure 2-1 Win vs Australia
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Russia 2 2 0 0 6
2 Uruguay 2 2 0 0 6
3 Egypt 2 0 0 2 0
4 Saudi Arabia 2 0 0 2 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.