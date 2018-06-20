 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018: Neymar Back Training Ahead Of Costa Rica Game, Says Brazilian FA

Updated: 20 June 2018 20:58 IST

Neymar was back in training for Brazil 24 hours after limping out of a session with an ankle problem.

World Cup 2018: Neymar Back Training Ahead Of Costa Rica Game, Says Brazilian FA
Neymar was back in training for Brazil ahead of their World Cup clash with Costa Rica. © AFP

Neymar was back in training for Brazil on Wednesday ahead of their FIFA World Cup clash with Costa Rica, 24 hours after limping out of a session with an ankle problem. "Brazil team training under way and Neymar participating normally," tweeted the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). The session was closed to the media, but the CBF also posted a short video on their Twitter account showing Neymar in action at the team's Sochi base. On Tuesday, the world's most expensive player hobbled out of a session in full view of the cameras, complaining of a problem with his right ankle.

The Brazil camp said he was feeling the effects of a knock suffered in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Switzerland in their opening Group E outing.

They insisted the problem was not related to the fractured right foot that required surgery and saw Neymar miss the last three months of the club season for Paris Saint-Germain.

Brazil were due to fly to Saint Petersburg on Wednesday evening ahead of Friday's game against Costa Rica there.

Comments
Topics : Brazil Costa Rica Neymar 2018 FIFA World Cup Brazil vs Costa Rica, Match 24 Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Neymar was back in training 24 hours after limping out of a session
  • Brazilian Football Confederation said Neymar was participating normally
  • Brazil face Costa Rica on June 22
Related Articles
World Cup 2018: Neymar Back Training Ahead Of Costa Rica Game, Says Brazilian FA
World Cup 2018: Neymar Back Training Ahead Of Costa Rica Game, Says Brazilian FA
World Cup 2018: Neymar Limps Out Of Training, Setting Brazilian Alarm Bells Ringing
World Cup 2018: Neymar Limps Out Of Training, Setting Brazilian Alarm Bells Ringing
World Cup 2018: Profligate Brazil Held By Stubborn Switzerland
World Cup 2018: Profligate Brazil Held By Stubborn Switzerland
World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Switzerland Highlights: Lacklustre Brazil Held To A 1-1 Draw Against Switzerland
World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Switzerland Highlights: Lacklustre Brazil Held To A 1-1 Draw Against Switzerland
World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Switzerland: Neymar
World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Switzerland: Neymar's Quest For Glory Begins With Tricky Opener
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Russia 2 2 0 0 6
2 Uruguay 1 1 0 0 3
3 Egypt 2 0 0 2 0
4 Saudi Arabia 1 0 0 1 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.