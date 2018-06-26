World Cup 2018: Sweden Aim Big Win, Luck Against Mexico To Enter Last 16

Sweden were on course for the last 16 until Germany star Toni Kroos stepped up with a wonderful winner in the fifth minute of injury time to rescue the reigning champions 2-1 in a thriller. With one foot in the knockouts, Sweden will aim for a big win against Group F leaders Mexico in their last group clash of FIFA World Cup 2018 at Ekaterinburg Arena on Wednesday. Mexico have six points and one foot in the last 16, with Germany and Sweden both on three points and with the same goal difference.

Sweden will progress to the last 16 of the mega event if they better Germany's result. Germany will face South Korea at Kazan Arena.

Sweden coach Janne Andersson must find a way to pick up his deflated players following their devastating defeat to Germany.

"The whole group is still alive so we will have to lick our wounds and come back for the last game," Andersson said.

The biggest problem for Mexico, who will have the majority of the Yekaterinburg Arena behind them on Wednesday, will be complacency.

A deserved 1-0 victory over Germany was followed by a 2-1 win against the Koreans to put them in control of the group, but they still need a point to make absolutely sure of reaching the knockout rounds.

Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa said Mexico are determined to secure the result they need to make sure of top spot, revealing that the squad is fired by criticism they received from home fans before arriving in Russia.

Star player Javier Hernandez became the first Mexican player to score 50 goals for his country -- in 104 appearances -- with his strike against South Korea.

As West Ham fans know well, the 30-year-old can be hit and miss, yet "Chicharito" seems to reserve his best performances for the green of Mexico.

"He's a great goalscorer, but offers a lot more than that," said Mexico team-mate Miguel Layun.

"He's an incredibly dynamic player. He makes four or five runs when others might just make one.

"And he's always in the right place at the right time," the Porto defender told FIFA.com.

(With AFP inputs)