World Cup 2018, Serbia vs Brazil Live Football Score: Neymar Under Pressure As Brazil Aim Victory

Brazil, after a 1-1 draw against Switzerland and a 2-0 victory at Costa Rica, know they still face the danger of being eliminated in the group stage. The five-time champions Brazil will aim to come out all guns blazing to secure a berth in last 16 when they face Serbia in their last Group E encounter at Spartak Stadium in Moscow on Wednesday. Brazil star Neymar received the support of his teammate Fagner after his tears at the end of their World Cup win over Costa Rica and subsequent criticism at home. ( Live Score: Serbia vs Brazil )

The world's most expensive player scored the second goal in the 2-0 victory over Costa Rica in Saint Petersburg that edged Tite's side closer to qualifying for the last 16. But he has come in for criticism for his behaviour during the game at what he perceived to be rough treatment from the opposition, as well for breaking down in tears at full-time. Neymar has huge pressure on his shoulders to deliver despite only returning from injury in the run-up to the World Cup.

Live Updates of 2018 FIFA World Cup, Serbia vs Brazil match, straight from Spartak Stadium

The 26-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward had surgery on a foot fracture at the start of March and did not play again until Brazil's 2-0 friendly win over Croatia three weeks ago, when he came off the bench to score. Fagner will hope to keep his place when Brazil take on Serbia, needing just a point to secure a place in the last 16 from Group E and a win to be sure of finishing top. However, Douglas Costa will miss the game, having suffered a thigh injury after coming off the bench against Costa Rica.